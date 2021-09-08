Free Britney victory: Britney Spears’ father Jamie files petition to end conservatorship

Four weeks after Britney Spears’s father vehemently opposed being immediately removed or suspended, Jamie Spears made a stunning heel turn on Tuesday when he asked the court to terminate the conservatorship over his 39-year-old daughter entirely. He said in the court papers filed on September 7 that while the conservatorship has helped his daughter through a “major life crisis,” helped rehabilitate her career, and put her finances in order that now, because Britney herself has pleaded with the court to “let her have her life back,” he is requesting that Judge Brenda Penny end the conservatorship.