Forest plan will use data to manage game

Jackson Hole Radio
Jackson Hole Radio
 4 days ago
A report published last week focuses on data-driven efforts to conserve big-game migration in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest. Sportsmen’s organizations hope their findings can help guide decision-making as the U.S. Forest Service prepares to revise its 31-year-old management plan. Joy Bannon of the Wyoming Wildlife Federation says GPS technology has made it easier to track these animals’ migration patterns and make suggestions on improvements to habitat conservation.

Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson, WY
News From Jackson Hole, Wyoming

