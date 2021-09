According to a representative survey by Allergan Aesthetics, Elyas and Selena have the most attractive chin shapes of all time. Usually actors and musicians make it into the limelight after showing their skills in front of the camera or on stage, putting on a wonderful show and knocking everyone off their feet. But not only the voice or the talent are in the foreground these days. The appearance of the respective celebrity also counts. And it was precisely for this reason that the Irish pharmaceutical company Allergan asked itself which chin shape was most in demand in Germany. And according to a representative survey of Germans between the ages of 16 and 64, there was only one answer: