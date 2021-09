We went into the new Hulu series Only Murders In The Building wondering how the grouping of old reliables Steve Martin and Martin Short were going to mesh with the third star, Selena Gomez. We weren’t worried at all about Martin taking on a regular scripted series role for the first time in his long career because a) he has his buddy Short at his side and 2) he was one of the people who brought this idea to life. But Gomez? Seeing these two old pros work against the former Disney star could have been a mess. But it absolutely worked, and on more than one level. Read on for more…