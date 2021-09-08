When Leanne Ford Tells You What the Best Refrigerators Are, You Listen

While everyone else was making sourdough bread during the height of the pandemic, designer and illustrator Ngaio Parr and her husband, Julian, were making coffee tables in their apartment complex’s parking lot. “We apologized to our neighbors ahead of time,” says Parr with a laugh. Because most of the pair’s belongings were in storage (the Australian natives and their Boston terrier, Iggy Pup, were living in Los Angeles pre-COVID but briefly left the States during quarantine), they had to resort to making the furniture for their new quaint apartment on the beach in Burleigh totally from scratch. After renting a jigsaw and buying some camphor laurel wood, Parr did what she’s always done in her career. “When I’m not 100 percent sure how to make something happen, I just give it a go,” she says. “It’s not perfect, but that adds to the look.”