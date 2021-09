With their return to the pool for the first time in 22 months, the Ventura College women's water polo team swept a pair of games at the Saddleback Mini in Mission Viejo on Friday. Freshman Megan Findlay led the effort, winning seven of seven sprints and scoring seven goals in the two Pirate victories. The Ventura High School product also had five assists and a drawn exclusion as VC defeated Saddleback and Palomar in decisive fashion to open the year. For her efforts, Megan is our first VC Pirate Student Athlete of the Week for 2021-22 presented by M&M Sports.