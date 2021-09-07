Drug Bust In Montpelier

On August 31, 2021 the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Special Operations Division served a search warrant at 2715 Sheridan Place in Valdosta, arresting ERVIN TAVEIRAS ROBINSON, 36 and KENNETH LAMAR JOHNSON JR, 31. Citizen information detailed that drug sales were occurring from the home, and surveillance conducted identified conduct consistent with the complaint. An initial interview with ROBINSON aided in identifying criminal activity occurring in the home, which was jointly occupied by ROBINSON and JOHNSON. Both offenders initially denied occupancy of the residence, which led an interview of KENYATTA JOHNSON, who arrived at the home, identifying herself as a tenant. She later recanted after speaking with KENNETH JOHNSON SR and JACKIE JOHNSON via telephone, who aided in identifying ROBINSON’s occupancy and control of the home. Charges levied against the offenders are Trafficking in MDMA, Possession of Cocaine With the Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana With the Intent to Distribute, and Violation of Parole. Investigators recovered a stolen Taurus 9mm handgun, related to a theft out of Hahira, Georgia in 2019.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO