Drug Bust In Montpelier
Montpelier Police arrests four people…after officers investigate a complaint of possible drug activity…all this, at a South Jonesville Road location. An officer comes inside the place…quickly spots drugs in use. Word is, one of the four suspects has a gun…so caution is advised. Then, one of the suspects gives a false name to officers. Soon after…Scott Miller…David Coressel…Crystal Schuman…and Zacharey Tipton…are brought in on a list of charges…from drugs to domestic violence in the case. The gun was not found. All four are in CCNO, now. The investigation continues.wbnowqct.com
