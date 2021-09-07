CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Drug Bust In Montpelier

wbnowqct.com
 8 days ago

Montpelier Police arrests four people…after officers investigate a complaint of possible drug activity…all this, at a South Jonesville Road location. An officer comes inside the place…quickly spots drugs in use. Word is, one of the four suspects has a gun…so caution is advised. Then, one of the suspects gives a false name to officers. Soon after…Scott Miller…David Coressel…Crystal Schuman…and Zacharey Tipton…are brought in on a list of charges…from drugs to domestic violence in the case. The gun was not found. All four are in CCNO, now. The investigation continues.

wbnowqct.com

Comments / 0

Related
Logan Banner

Traffic stop in Logan leads to large drug bust

LOGAN — City of Logan Police named a Chapmanville woman in a drug arrest that included methamphetamine, heroin/fentanyl, pills, marijuana and more. The arrest was made after a traffic stop on Pine Street in Logan on Sept. 2, according to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court. Police pulled a blue Toyota Camry over after they say it was observed on the boulevard in Logan turning onto Holland Lane with no turn signal and having items hanging from the rearview mirror.
LOGAN, WV
lakenewsonline.com

Four arrested in drug bust near Eldon

On Sept. 2 the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, Mid Missouri Drug Task, and Eldon Police K9 Unit executed two narcotic search warrants. The first warrant was executed at an address on Noel Road outside the City of Eldon. In completion of that warrant, deputies seized methamphetamine, pills, and other narcotics. Also seized was an illegal firearm possessed by a felon.
ELDON, MO
valdostatoday.com

LCSO: Two arrested in drug bust

On August 31, 2021 the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Special Operations Division served a search warrant at 2715 Sheridan Place in Valdosta, arresting ERVIN TAVEIRAS ROBINSON, 36 and KENNETH LAMAR JOHNSON JR, 31. Citizen information detailed that drug sales were occurring from the home, and surveillance conducted identified conduct consistent with the complaint. An initial interview with ROBINSON aided in identifying criminal activity occurring in the home, which was jointly occupied by ROBINSON and JOHNSON. Both offenders initially denied occupancy of the residence, which led an interview of KENYATTA JOHNSON, who arrived at the home, identifying herself as a tenant. She later recanted after speaking with KENNETH JOHNSON SR and JACKIE JOHNSON via telephone, who aided in identifying ROBINSON’s occupancy and control of the home. Charges levied against the offenders are Trafficking in MDMA, Possession of Cocaine With the Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana With the Intent to Distribute, and Violation of Parole. Investigators recovered a stolen Taurus 9mm handgun, related to a theft out of Hahira, Georgia in 2019.
VALDOSTA, GA
wbtw.com

Hundreds of grams of cocaine, meth found in Florence County drug bust

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A citizen complaint led to hundreds of grams of marijuana, crack cocaine and methamphetamine being seized in a Florence house, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Sky Nykia Iman Griffith, 25, and 32-year-old Kirk Donell Wilson, both of Florence, were arrested on Sept. 2 and...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Domestic Violence#Montpelier#Ccno
Delaware County Daily Times

Two busted smuggling drugs into jail, D.A. says

MEDIA – A Brookhaven woman and an inmate at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Concord have been charged with narcotics trafficking for allegedly attempting to smuggle synthetic cannabinoids and suboxone into the jail through the mail, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Thursday. “Detecting this type of smuggling operation...
BROOKHAVEN, PA
county17.com

Suspect arrested in connection to Thursday drug bust

A Gillette man suspected of distributing narcotics, who fled and evaded capture last week, has been arrested, Gillette Police Lt. Brent Wasson confirmed Tuesday. Kenneth Powers, 56, is charged with multiple felonies, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and aggravated assault, for an incident that occurred on Sept. 2 where he reportedly fled from Probation & Parole staff, Wasson said on Sept. 3.
GILLETTE, WY
skooknews.com

Heroin Seized in Drug Bust in Minersville

A man is in custody after a drug bust in Minersville on Wednesday Morning. According to Minersville Patrolman Jeffrey Bowers, around 7:40am, Wednesday, Minersville Police along with other members of law enforcement executed a search warrat at 227 South Delaware Street in the borough. Upon entering the home, police found...
MINERSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WISH-TV

4 arrested in Bartholomew County drug bust

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A drug bust in Columbus led to the arrest of four individuals on Tuesday, according to the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence in the 710 block of Maple Street and found multiple narcotics-related items, including roughly 35 marijuana plants.
COLUMBUS, IN
WAAY-TV

Fentanyl, meth, heroin, more found in Decatur drug bust; 2 charged

Two men face drug-related charges after an early Thursday morning bust in Decatur. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, with assistance from Decatur Police SWAT, searched a home in the 300 block of Hillside Road SW in Decatur. That search turned up methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, an...
DECATUR, AL
WHIZ

Coshocton woman charged in connection to drug bust

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that 31-year-old Brandi L. Fine of Coshocton was formally charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. The charges are in connection to a Monday drug bust. Sheriff James Crawford said his deputies executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Main...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
lakenewsonline.com

Compliant leads to drug bust

On Sept. 13 deputies with the Miller County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force responded to an address on Castle Road in Brumley, in reference to a drug complaint. Deputies made contact with the residents and obtained consent to search the residence. Upon searching the residence,...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
1450wlaf.com

LPD detains seven people in lunch hour drug bust

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Neighbors pulled up chairs on their lawn to watch agents with the La Follette Narcotics Unit and Special Response Team in action at a home at 306 South 12th Street. The home is within a stone’s throw of a church and a school on the east side of town.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
onfocus.news

Wisconsin Rapids PD K9 Unit Records Drug Bust

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, along with the help of their K9 Officer, Kubo, made a successful drug bust late last week. The bust started as a traffic stop but quickly escalated in a situation where Kubo was needed. As a result of the stop,...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
wspa.com

Nearly $1.5 million in drugs found after Spartanburg Co. bust

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people were charged after more than 22 pounds of methamphetamine was found in a car during a drug operation in Spartanburg County. According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a tip Wednesday about a large quantity of methamphetamine which was being delivered from North Carolina.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WAFF

Two men arrested following Morgan County drug bust

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested on Thursday after several illegal drugs were located at a Morgan County home. Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit along with the Decatur SWAT, executed a warrant in the 300 block of Hillside Road. Deputies say the home was the focal point of an investigation involving illegal drugs in the Decatur area.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
coosavalleynews.com

Four Romans Jailed After Drug Bust at Hotel on Martha BErry

The Rome Police Department arrested four individuals, Sammy Christopher Lamar Maples, 40, Melinda Faye Maples, 35, Sharleigh Ellena Watkins, 31, and Tomothy Dewayne Devlin, 43, all of Rome, at the Relax Inn on Martha Berry for a variety of drug charges. Police said that during the execution of a search...
ROME, GA
Athens Messenger

Major drug bust nets woman seven charges

Shannon Dickens, 42, of The Plains, pleaded guilty to seven charges and was sentenced Tuesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court to a minimum of three years and maximum of four and a half years in prison. Dickens pleaded guilty to:. • Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (F1) • Possession...
THE PLAINS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy