CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

China's 'quant' funds curb growth as regulator flags risks

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

SHANGHAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Tianyan Capital has become the latest hedge fund manager in China to limit the size of its quantitative investment business, after the main securities regulator advised bourses to pay attention to the explosive growth of “quant” funds.

The regulators’ remarks on Monday came amid heightened market concern over regulatory activity across a range of sectors, from technology to private tutoring.

Tianyan Capital, which employs fast computers that use mathematical and statistical analyses to trade, said it had suspended fresh fundraising on Sept. 7 after prudent considerations.

“Recently, the company has actively curbed growth in assets under management (AUM) using various methods, but we think we’re still growing too fast,” Tianyan said in a statement to clients on Tuesday.

The fundraising suspension is aimed at safeguarding investors’ interest, and “managing the size cautiously has become a key part of our long-term success,” said Tianyan, whose AUM has tripled so far this year to 30 billion yuan, according to its website.

A Shanghai-based official of the company confirmed that quant fundraising had been suspended, but declined to say if the decision was a result of pressure from regulators.

Tianyan’s decision came days after rival quant fund manager Evolution Asset Management announced it would not launch new quant products this year, and suspended fundraising in some existing funds.

Another hedge fund manager, Starvast, made a similar announcement in late August in a bid to manage its pace of growth.

Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said on Monday the rapidly growing number of “quants” was a challenge to stock exchanges.

In mature markets, such quantitative and high-frequency trading had led to better liquidity, but also fueled herd behaviour, greater volatility and unfairness, he added.

A senior executive of a quant fund manager, who declined to be identified, said regulators have been in constant communication with the industry, and collecting information on Chinese quant funds.

China’s quantitative private funds totalled nearly 1 trillion yuan ($154.6 billion) at the end of June, according to Citic Securitie. That iss almost ten times their size in 2017. ($1 = 6.4627 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

179K+
Followers
205K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Curbed#Tianyan Capital#Aum#Quant Fund#Starvast#Csrc Rrb#Chinese#Citic Securitie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Tiger Global-backed startup brings $2 brokerage to Australia

SYDNEY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Stakeshop Pty Ltd, an online stock broker backed by tech investment giant Tiger Global, said on Monday it will launch a A$3 ($2) brokerage service in Australia, the country’s cheapest. The launch is a direct challenge to No. 1 lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s subsidiary...
BusinessDailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Traders Eye Jobs Data Amid Fragile Market Sentiment

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Risk Trends, Covid, Economic Data - Talking Points. Risk-sensitive Australian Dollar susceptible to prevailing risk trends from last week. Australian jobs data in focus, with consumer inflation expectations set to cross today. AUD/USD floating above support at the 26-day Exponential Moving Average. Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The Asia...
Video GamesWebProNews

China’s Regulators Block New Video Games

China is taking more steps to combat video game addiction, blocking new games from being licensed in the country. China is on a crusade to combat video game addiction in children. The country recently restricted minors to only three hours of gaming per week — an hour a day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as on holidays.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's Ximalaya to file for Hong Kong IPO next week -sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's largest online audio platform Ximalaya will file for its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) next week after dropping its plans to list in the United States, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The Shanghai-based company announced on Thursday it would not proceed with its U.S. IPO, which Reuters reported in May aimed to raise about $500 million.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong shares rise as Biden-Xi call boosts sentiment

SHANGHAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed higher on Friday as news of a “candid” call between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping boosted sentiment. ** The Hang Seng index rose 1.9%, to 26,205.91, while the China Enterprises index gained 2.2% to 9,386.84 points.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

SBI's Shinsei bid lifts Japan financial shares on consolidation hopes

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese financial group SBI Holdings’s unsolicited bid for Shinsei Bank sparked a rally in Japanese financial shares on Friday on hopes it could accelerate further consolidation among struggling Japanese banks. SBI, led by Yoshitaka Kitao, formerly of Softbank Group’s Masayoshi Son, has publicly said it would aim...
Retail740thefan.com

China Evergrande outlines interim repayment plan for retail investors – REDD

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Struggling property giant China Evergrande Group repaid matured wealth management products of less than 100,000 yuan ($15,531) on Sept. 9 as part of an interim repayment plan for retail investors, financial information provider REDD reported on Friday. Citing three product holders who were briefed by investment...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks set to snap three-day losses as Naver, Kakao rebound

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares were set to end a three-day losing streak on Friday, as heavyweights Naver and Kakao rebounded, with investors pondering over the timing of the Federal Reserve's stimulus taper. ** The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI gained 8.74 points, or 0.28%, to 3,123.44 by 0209 GMT, rebounding from a 1.53% decline on Thursday. ** Naver and Kakao jumped 4.01% and 3.50%, respectively, while chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix added 0.13% and 1.46%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 345.9 billion won ($295.34 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** "There are also cautions ahead of the release of producer price index from the United States due later in the day, following that from China yesterday, which may show signs of disruption in supply chains due to the spread of the Delta variant," said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. ** The won was quoted at 1,172.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.27%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,172.2 per dollar, down 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,172.4. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.10 point to 110.08. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.0 basis points to 1.538%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.1 basis points to 2.021%. ($1 = 1,171.1800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)
EconomyAmerican Banker

Revenue, risk, and regulations: Seizing KYC opportunities to maximize growth.

Today’s compliance industry is weathering a perfect storm, as a high-risk landscape collides with lowered budgets. Compliance and AML professionals know that their KYC risk scoring and CIP solutions are invaluable for reducing fraud, but the full business ecosystem always influences budgets for any technology spending. Given the constraints of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Exclusive-U.S. DOJ looking into conduct of Allianz fund managers

FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into German insurer Allianz is looking at possible misconduct by fund managers and misrepresentation of risk to investors, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The probe, disclosed by the company on Aug. 1, is focused on Allianz...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

BlackRock's China unit raises $1 bln in maiden mutual fund

SHANGHAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - BlackRock’s mutual fund subsidiary in China established its first fund in the country after raising 6.68 billion yuan ($1.03 billion) in a shortened subscription period, signalling a warm reception by Chinese investors. BlackRock, the first foreign asset manager to operate a wholly-owned business in China’s...
EconomyUS News and World Report

China to Tighten Regulation Over Wealth Management Units to Prevent Contagion Risks

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's banking and insurance regulator said on Wednesday it planned to improve oversight over wealth management products (WMPs) on their liquidity conditions in an effort to prevent contagion risks in the financial markets. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) is seeking public advice on the...
Economynewsbrig.com

China Stocks Hammered Again On Regulations

China stocks fell Wednesday, as reports indicated government officials want gaming companies such as NetEase (NTES) and Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) to ensure they’re adhering to recently imposed regulations. X. The intent is to protect the physical and mental health of minors. For investors, however, the warnings brought on headaches as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy