Public Safety

A Shooting In Paulding

 8 days ago

A man is shot, outside a bar in Oakwood, on N. First St. Officials say it started as a fist fight. Dustin Dobbelaere, of Defiance, got into a brawl with Joseph Schilt, of Oakwood. At some point, a third person…Charles Brown…watching all this…produces a gun, officials say…and shoots Dobbelaere several times. With Dobbelaere down…several people move in and pummel him. A pistol is found by officers…both participants are taken to the hospital. Charges are pending, officials add. The case continues.

