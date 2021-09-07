A Shooting In Paulding

Added by hcorson on September 7, 2021. Anchorage Police have a person of interest in a shooting investigation in the area of Willow Street and West 36th Avenue that occurred Friday September 3rd. Officers need the public’s assistance in the search for Ravon Tanner who is 21-years-old. He is considered a person of interest in this investigation and believed to be in the area at the time of the shooting.

8 DAYS AGO