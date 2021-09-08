CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Gold, mining stocks drag Australian shares lower

By Tejaswi Marthi
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* Gold index falls as much as 3.6%

* Miners lose for third straight session

* Financials hit highest level in over 3 weeks (Updates to close)

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended lower on Wednesday as heavyweight miners and gold stocks slipped on weaker commodity prices, while rising coronavirus cases at home also added to investor worries.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.2% at 7,512 points, with most sectors trading in the red. The index had closed flat on Tuesday.

The gold index tumbled as much as 3.6%, its lowest level in six months, after a firmer dollar and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields dragged bullion below the $1,800-per-ounce level.

Red5 Ltd slid 8.9% to lead losses on the gold index, while Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining shed 5.1% and 2.8%, respectively.

Miners fell 1% and extended losses to a third consecutive session on the back of weak iron ore and copper prices.

The tech index shed 0.9%, with heavyweight Afterpay falling 2%.

Financials bucked the trend to gain 0.6%, with Macquarie Group jumping as much as 6.8% to hit a record high after flagging better-than-expected profit for the first half.

Adding to the dour sentiment was New South Wales recording a jump in COVID-19 cases as authorities struggle to quell the Delta variant outbreak amid accelerating vaccinations.

Investors still seem to be digesting Tuesday’s decision by the central bank to stick with its plans to trim its weekly bond purchases.

“The central bank expects the economy to grow again in the December quarter on the back of increasing vaccinations. However, the re-emergence of virus cases in countries with high vaccination rates, like Israel, underscores the uncertainty on the path ahead,” Kunal Sawhney, CEO of Kalkine Group, said in a note.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1% lower at 13,193.01, with real estate stocks losing the most. (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

179K+
Followers
205K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#U S Gold#Stocks#Mining Equipment#Australian#S P#U S Treasury#Red5 Ltd#Northern Star Resources#Newcrest Mining#Macquarie Group#Kalkine Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Australia
Related
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar finds footing as traders await inflation data

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar began a week full of big economic data on a firm footing, with investors wary of the Federal Reserve beginning its exit from super-supportive policy even as cases of the coronavirus surge. The greenback closed out its best week in three weeks on Friday, gaining...
Businesskitco.com

Gold, silver see steady price action ahead of U.S. inflation report

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are not trading far from unchanged in early U.S. dealings Friday. Focus of the marketplace to end the trading week is on the U.S. producer price index report for August, which is seen coming in at up 0.6% from July. October gold futures were last up $0.60 at $1,798.40. December Comex silver was last up $0.013 at $24.19 an ounce.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Are You Trading The Commodity Currency? AUD

The Australian Dollar (AUD) is commonly referred to as a commodity currency. As in, the relative strength of the currency is correlated with the price of certain commodities. For the AUD, Iron Ore and precious metals are the commodities that significantly impact its value. Be that as it may, there...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies on dollar retreat, heads for a weekly fall

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Friday, caught between a pullback in the dollar and growing uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s timeline to start tapering stimulus, with the precious metal heading to record a weekly decline. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was little changed at $1,795.86 per...
BusinessCNBC

Gold eases amid uncertainty over U.S. Fed's taper timeline

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,790.37 an ounce by 1:46 p.m. EDT. U.S. gold futures settled 0.4% lower at $1,792.1 an ounce. Gold edged lower on Friday amid uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering timeline that kept most investors on the sidelines, with gains in the dollar this week putting bullion on course to mark its first weekly decline in five.
Marketsgold-eagle.com

Gold Stocks: Bullish, But No Breakouts Yet

Super Force Signals (SFS) is being rebranded as Super Gold Signals (SGS at https://supergoldsignals.com), to reflect the growing global importance of gold. Unique Introduction For Gold-Eagle Readers: Send me an email to [email protected] and I’ll send you my free “Candlesticks Of Thunder!” gold stocks video report. I’ll also include 3 of my next Super Force Surge Signals free of charge, as I send them to paid subscribers. Thank you!
Marketsinvesting.com

Australian Shares Move Higher in Early Deals

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.27% higher to 7389.6 on Friday, slightly recouping losses of 1.9% in the previous session as heavyweight miners recovered while market participants remain anxious over the economic hit caused by the persistent spread of the coronavirus Delta variant. New South Wales tallied a fresh...
StocksHerald & Review

Asian shares rebound; Wall St headed for weekly decline

Shares were higher in Asia on Friday as investors stepped up buying despite another decline on Wall Street that kept the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on track for their first weekly losses in three weeks. Shares rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong and other major markets, bouncing back from losses...
Marketsinvesting.com

Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.50%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Metals & Mining, Materials and Resources sectors led shares higher. At the close in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 added 0.50%. The best performers of the session on the S&P/ASX 200 were Nickel Mines Ltd (ASX:NIC),...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX adds to weekly decline as financials retreat

TORONTO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index on Friday fell for a fourth day as declines for the financial services and industrial sectors offset gains for uranium shares, with investors bracing for a seasonally weak period for the market. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on dollar dip, but hinges on Fed taper cues

* Gold range-bound as all eyes on next FOMC meet - analyst. * Palladium down more than 8% for the week (Adds comment, updates prices) Sept 10 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Friday, buoyed by a slight dip in the dollar, but uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next moves on unwinding its economic support measures kept some investors on the sidelines.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Aluminum Corporation of China Stock Blasted to 52-Week Highs This Week

There's just no stopping aluminum prices this year, and that's great news for this Chinese aluminum stock. Aluminum Corporation of China (NYSE:ACH) shares were on fire this week, popping almost 24% on heavy volumes by Sept. 9 to hit 52-week highs before cooling off a bit. The stock was still up 18% this week as of 3 p.m. EDT Friday, thanks to an unexpected event that has rattled global aluminum markets.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar posts weekly decline as election uncertainty weighs

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * For the week, the loonie declines 1.1% * Canada's economy adds 90,200 jobs in August * Price of oil settles 2.3% higher * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the U.S. dollar on Friday as investor hesitancy ahead of a Canadian election and broad-based gains for the greenback offset strong domestic jobs data, with the loonie giving back its earlier advance. Canada added 90,200 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate dropped to 7.1%, which could support another cut by the Bank of Canada of its quantitative easing stimulus. "We saw the strength in the loonie. I think it exhausted itself after a strong labor market report," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York. "You have a little bit of hesitancy for placing positions ahead of the election but more importantly if we had a major move in the bond market, that could lead to a one-way trade in the (U.S.) dollar." U.S. Treasury yields rose and the U.S. dollar gained ground against a basket of major currencies after U.S. economic data indicated high inflation could persist for some time. Investors have been highly attuned to inflation data for signs of when the Federal Reserve may announce plans to begin tapering its bond-buying program. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, facing potential defeat in the snap Sept. 20 election, defended his decision to go to the polls early. The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2668 to the greenback, or 78.94 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2582 to 1.2682. For the week, the currency was down 1.1% as investors worried that global economic recovery is losing momentum. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 2.3% higher on growing signs of supply tightness in the United States as a result of Hurricane Ida. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 6.1 basis points at 1.237%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Marketskitco.com

Rally targets in gold & gold stocks

The market perceived the Fed statement a few weeks ago as dovish, and last Friday's jobs report, which was disappointing, reinforced that. As a result, the previously oversold precious metals sector is rallying. The charts show there are clear rally targets. Let’s start with GDXJ, the best proxy for most...
Stocksinvesting.com

Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.33%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Building & Construction, Hotels & Tourism and Industrial Investment sectors led shares lower. At the close in Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share fell 0.33%. The best performers of the session on the Tadawul...
MarketsPawtucket Times

The Truth About Mining & Gold Stocks

A look at mining stocks to include gold stocks, diversified metals, steel and coal, and consumable fuels. The stocks are very cyclical and at the same time unpredictable and therefore unreliable.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares edge lower; telecom stocks give up gains

BENGALURU, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares lost ground on Wednesday dragged lower by Reliance Industries and Wipro, while telecom stocks gave up gains after a source said the cabinet did not consider certain relief measures for the sector. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell as much as 0.62%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy