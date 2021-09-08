CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron man convicted of rape receives 30-year prison sentence

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
tribuneledgernews.com
 4 days ago

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man convicted of raping a woman he met through the Facebook dating app was sentenced Tuesday by a Summit County judge to 30 years in prison. In addition, Judge Tammy O’Brien designated William Queen, 51, as a Tier III sex offender, according to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office. If released from prison, Queen would have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life. O’Brien also designated Queen as a sexually violent predator.

