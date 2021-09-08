Deaths of man in his 20s, four other Sangamon County residents with COVID-19 reported
Sep. 8—A man in his 20s and four other Sangamon County residents with COVID-19 have died, county officials said Tuesday. The new COVID-19 fatalities, among data from Tuesday and the three-day Labor Day weekend, included the youngest person from Sangamon County yet to die with COVID-19 since the pandemic began in spring 2020. This was the first death of a county resident younger than 30.www.tribuneledgernews.com
