Sep. 8—STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD will hold a gun buyback event in Tompkinsville on Sept. 18 at Mt. Sinai Worship Sanctuary, officials announced. The event, which will exchange cash or iPads for guns with no questions asked, will be held at the church, located at 15 Pike St., between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., said NYPD Chief of Community Affairs Jeffrey Maddrey.