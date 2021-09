Nearly two thirds of UK chief executives have seen their supply chains come under strain during the pandemic, while bosses globally now fear supply disruption as one of the biggest risks to growth, a survey has revealed.A worldwide survey of chief executives by KPMG found supply chain risk is one of the three biggest business challenges, alongside cyber security and environmental and climate issues.It showed that bosses in sectors that produce goods – such as consumer and retail, manufacturing and automotive – consider supply chain problems as their main threat to growth.CEOs have had to pivot their business strategies to...