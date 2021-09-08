CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. reaches new vaccine marker

By Josh Wingrove Bloomberg News
Lewiston Morning Tribune
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — Three-quarters of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, according to the White House, setting a new milestone in the country’s fight against the pandemic. But with a continued surge of cases, hospitalizations and deaths because of the delta variant...

lmtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#The White House#Americans#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
U.S. PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

Retired seniors in US aren’t covered by Biden’s vaccine plan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 plan will mandate vaccines for 100 million working Americans, but one group was conspicuously absent from this week’s announcement: senior citizens. They’re also the most likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus — by a wide margin. Retired seniors have been...
U.S. Politicsnbc25news.com

Timeline: Biden backtracks on vaccine mandates

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (SBG) — As recently as July, Biden administration officials said there would be no federal vaccine mandates, and the president questioned whether the federal government had the authority to implement them. Then yesterday, in a surprising reversal, President Joe Biden announced sweeping federal vaccine mandates, affecting an...
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Understanding the delta variant, vaccines and breakthrough cases in Minnesota

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized and newly infected with the coronavirus continues to increase as the more contagious delta variant spreads. State and federal health officials say COVID-19 vaccines remain the best defense against the deadly virus. On Friday alone, the state reported 2,050 new infections and nearly 700 hospitalizations....
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You Could Be Forced to Give Up Your Paycheck If You're Unvaccinated

Over the summer, many companies began to transition back to in-person work after 18 months of Zoom meetings from home. New precautions were put in place in many workplaces to help keep employees safe, including mandatory vaccinations in some cases. From employees of Google to teachers in Washington state, many people were required to get vaccinated in order to work alongside other staff. And that will only become more prevalent now that President Joe Biden announced a rule on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly tests for their workers. But for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, a test may not be a viable option in all cases. Recently, the consequences have started to build for unvaccinated people, and a few major companies are now forcing them out without pay.
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Illegal immigrants excluded from Biden’s 80M person COVID vaccine mandate

Illegal immigrants continuing to cross into the U.S. from Mexico were not included in a wide-ranging COVID-19 vaccine mandate announced Thursday by President Joe Biden that could force an estimated 80 million American workers to get the shot. According to the president, all employers with over 100 employees will be...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
Public Health94.3 Jack FM

U.S. has administered 379.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, CDC says

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 379,472,220 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 456,755,075 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 378,569,717 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into people’s arms by...
U.S. PoliticsMedicalXpress

Biden issues tough new vaccine mandates affecting millions of U.S. workers

(HealthDay)—In an assertive offensive against a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new efforts at pressuring tens of millions of U.S. government workers to get vaccinated against the illness or face disciplinary action. "Many of us are frustrated with the nearly 80 million Americans who are...
Columbus, OHLima News

DeWine: President’s vaccine mandate ‘a mistake’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called President Joe Biden’s newly announced vaccine mandate affecting millions of American workers “a mistake” on Friday. The directive issued by Biden, a Democrat, a day earlier could require vaccines for as many as 100 million Americans, including private-sector employees, health care workers and federal contractors.
Presidential Electionfloridianpress.com

Biden Declares War On Unvaccinated Americans, GOP Governors, Orders Far-Reaching New Vaccine Mandates Affecting 100 Million

President Biden declared war on nearly 80 million unvaccinated Americans as well as GOP governors, claiming “pandemic politics” actions are undermining efforts as he unveiled the most aggressive and unconstitutional COVID vaccine mandates that will force 100 million federal government workers to get the shots or lose their jobs while using his sweeping power of the office to impose stringent new mandate rules on private sector businesses.
PharmaceuticalsJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the delta variant. Speaking at the White House, Biden criticized the roughly 80 million Americans who are not yet vaccinated,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy