Lewiston High senior charged with rape
Police arrested a Lewiston High School senior on a charge of rape Saturday for allegedly forcing sex on a fellow teen at a Normal Hill movie party late last month. Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set a $10,000 bond Tuesday for Jasper L. Fisher, 18, of Lewiston. Evans appointed the Lewiston firm of Magyar, Rauch and Associates to represent Fisher and entered a plea of innocent on his behalf during a video arraignment from the county jail in North Lewiston.lmtribune.com
