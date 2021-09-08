CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Lewiston High senior charged with rape

By Tribune
Lewiston Morning Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice arrested a Lewiston High School senior on a charge of rape Saturday for allegedly forcing sex on a fellow teen at a Normal Hill movie party late last month. Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set a $10,000 bond Tuesday for Jasper L. Fisher, 18, of Lewiston. Evans appointed the Lewiston firm of Magyar, Rauch and Associates to represent Fisher and entered a plea of innocent on his behalf during a video arraignment from the county jail in North Lewiston.

lmtribune.com

Comments / 7

