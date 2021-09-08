CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Ulm, MN

Commissioners OK adult treatment court grant

Journal
 4 days ago

NEW ULM — Brown County commissioners unanimously approved a cooperative agreement for a Brown and Nicollet County Adult Treatment Court grant Tuesday. Action came on a motion by Commissioner Scott Windschitl, seconded by Dave Borchert. The cooperative agreement is ongoing. Brown County is the financial host and Brown and Nicollet County provide $10,500 a year for adult treatment court programs. The Fifth Judicial District provides $7,400 to Brown County each year.

www.nujournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brown County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
New Ulm, MN
County
Brown County, MN
New Ulm, MN
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Lang
Person
Fritz Busch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weed Control#County Highway#Fifth Judicial District#Dbi Services#Csah#U S Highway##Fbusch Nujournal Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile -KCNA

SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - North Korea carried out successful long-range cruise missile tests over the weekend, its state media, KCNA, said on Monday, amid a protracted standoff with the United States over denuclearisation. The missiles flew 1,500 km (930 miles) before hitting their targets and falling into the country's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy