Commissioners OK adult treatment court grant
NEW ULM — Brown County commissioners unanimously approved a cooperative agreement for a Brown and Nicollet County Adult Treatment Court grant Tuesday. Action came on a motion by Commissioner Scott Windschitl, seconded by Dave Borchert. The cooperative agreement is ongoing. Brown County is the financial host and Brown and Nicollet County provide $10,500 a year for adult treatment court programs. The Fifth Judicial District provides $7,400 to Brown County each year.www.nujournal.com
