New York City, NY

Two More Victims Identified 20 Years After 9/11 Attacks

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - A few days before the commemoration of the attacks of September 11, two more victims killed in the attacks in New York have been officially identified, thanks to new DNA sequencing technology, the city announced on Tuesday. The head of the New York Forensic Institute said in...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Long Island#The World Trade Center#Al Qaida#Pentagon
Victims and heroes commemorated two decades after 9/11

Saturday marks 20 years since the September 11 terrorist attack that killed nearly 3,000 Americans and left many more with long-term health issues. A remembrance ceremony will be held at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum located at Ground Zero, the site where the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center once stood. Michael George reports from Lower Manhattan.
Washington [US] September 12 (ANI): The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Saturday declassified several documents associated with the investigation of the horrific 9/11 attacks on the US. The documents also carry information related to the suspected Saudi government support to the attacks. The documents were released following an executive...
President Joe Biden made the second of his three Sept. 11 stops, visiting the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, not long after Vice President Kamala Harris and former President George W. Bush spoke at a remembrance. Biden placed a wreath at Memorial Plaza, home to the Wall of...
A 20th anniversary report from the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund has revealed that more than $8 billion has been paid to victims and families of the terror attacks. Money has been distributed to more than 40,000 individuals so far. Hugh Campbell is a civil litigation attorney and former board member of Trial Lawyers Care, a nonprofit that has helped 9/11 families receive compensation. He joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more.
24 powerful photos remembering 9/11 – twenty years on

It's been 20 years since the the 9/11 terrorist attacks that shook, and changed, the world. At 8:46am on 11 September 2001, a plane flew into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York, killing the 76 passengers and 11 crew members on board instantly. While at first the media and onlookers believed what was happening to be an accident, it soon became clear this was a targeted terror attack. Just seventeen minutes after the first plane hit, the South Tower was also hit by a hijacked plane at 9:03am.
9/11 photographers reveal behind-the-scenes horror of iconic images

Photographers who shot some of the most unforgettable images on Sept. 11, 2001, and the days after remember the stories behind the pictures. "I had too much sake the night before. I lived in Jersey City and wasn't supposed to start my day until 3 p.m. to shoot a local 13-year-old web designer, but my mom called at 8:22 a.m. to tell me what had happened. I took a ferry into lower Manhattan. I was 30 then and had only moved to New York less than a year earlier — I'd never even been to lower Manhattan. That day we saw the best in humanity but also the worst in humanity. I was on Broadway, looking west to the engulfed towers. The people in the photo are in shock and awe, trying to comprehend what happened. The guy's watch reads 9:45, about 15 minutes before the fall of the first tower. His hand is up to his mouth, so shocked. Nobody expected the towers to fall. They don't realize they're still in play in the story, that in a few minutes this dust cloud is going to engulf them, too."
