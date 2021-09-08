CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Sept. 9 Letters to the Editor: Our Readers’ Opinions

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 4 days ago

I’m wondering about the motivation for various letter writers seeking to undermine confidence in our voting system and election results. One fellow claims “American communist Democrats are using the entire government to take away our freedoms.” So, should we seek to overthrow our own national government, defy the laws of our nation altogether or at least cherry-pick which laws and governmental entities we like and are willing to obey? Why not go the next step and dispense with elections altogether in favor of a presumably white-supremacist “Christian” form of fascism that permanently institutionalizes minority rule? Goodbye America and U.S. Constitution.

