The Pacific halibut fishery reopened Sept. 3 and what a nice little shot in the arm for our local economy. You needn't look any further than the local boat ramps as trucks and trailers were lined up as far as you could see. The charter fleet was also rejuvenated, with plenty of happy customers filling their boats over the holiday weekend. The "reopening" came after CDFW and NMFS indicated a much lower catch volume than previously projected following the June 30 closure. Can you say Christmas in September? While the boat traffic was heavy, the fishing wasn't quite as red hot as everyone hoped. There were plenty of fish caught, including limits for some boats. The slower than anticipated bite didn't seem to bother most anglers. Being back on the water, drifting for a tasty meal while enjoying the long holiday weekend was enough for most. Prior to the weekend, more than 20,000 pounds were left to harvest of the 39,260 quota. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/conservation/marine/pacific-halibut#31670772-in-season-tracking.