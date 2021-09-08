CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

PRODUCTION: Yvonne Kerékgyártó Shoots Sophomore Feature at Lake Balaton

By Denes Varga
filmneweurope.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUDAPEST: The shooting of We Started Together (English working title) / Együtt kezdtük, Yvonne Kerékgyártó’s second feature film, started in the first half of August and the cameras will roll till mid-September 2021. The film is a coming-of-age story about a group of nine friends who reunite ten years after graduation.

filmneweurope.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feature Film#Lake Balaton#Hungarian#Rtl Hungary#Intercom#Free Entry#Tam S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesSFGate

Vladimir Bitokov Looks to Find a 'Home' in Venice With Sophomore Feature

Rising Russian director Vladimir Bitokov’s sophomore effort, “Mama, I’m Home,” bows this week in the Horizons sidebar of the Venice Film Festival. Following on the heels of his 2018 Karlovy Vary premiere “Deep Rivers,” it’s produced by two-time Academy Award nominee Alexander Rodnyansky (“Loveless,” “Leviathan”) and Sergey Melkumov. Wild Bunch Intl. is handling world sales.
TV & Videosnewsbrig.com

Ildikó Enyedi’s Series Mania Title ‘Balaton Brigade’ To Newen Connect

Newen Connect, the distribution arm of the TF1-owned group Newen Group, has boarded “Balaton Brigade,” a prestige historical spy thriller series directed by Ildikó Enyedi, the Oscar-nominated Hungarian director of “On Body and Soul” and “The Story of My Wife” which competed at Cannes. Created by Gábor Krigler (“Terapia”), Balázs...
Moviesc21media.net

Newen Connect, Flare Entertainment board Joyrider’s Cold War drama Balaton Brigade

SERIES MANIA: European distribution group Newen Connect and Berlin-based Flare Entertainment have joined forces with Hungarian outfit Joyrider to co-develop and distribute the latter’s upcoming Cold War drama series Balaton Brigade. From Oscar-nominated Hungarian film director Ildikó Enyedi, Balaton Brigade is an eight-part spy drama set during the summer of...
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

FNE Oscar Watch 2022: Leave No Traces to Represent Poland in Oscar Race

WARSAW: The Polish/French/Czech coproduction Leave No Traces by Jan P. Matuszyński is Poland’s candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is currently vying in the main competition of the 78th Venice Film Festival (1-11 September 2021).
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

First Slovenian Film Weekend in Rome

LJUBLJANA: Several acclaimed Slovenian films will be screened at the Casa del cinema in Rome on 11-12 September 2021, as an appetizer for the focus on Slovenian cinema, which will be presented by the MedFilm Festival from 5 to 14 November 2021. All of the films will be introduced by...
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

News from The Astra Film Festival. `The Lifeboats` Special Programme has started

The Lifeboats Programme at the Astra Film Festival has begun. During this programme, the audience can watch films projected on a huge screen placed between windmills, directly from boats floating on the lake. Tonight, those who will come to the screening will board the boats on the chords of the `Zece Prăjini` Marching Band, and after the film, starting at 10pm, they will enjoy a unique concert offered by Corina Sîrghi and Taraful Jean Americanu. The special Lifeboats programme began last night, with the screening of the investigation "The Genocide of Secular Oaks", conducted by Alex Nedea, journalist for Recorder. Today, the public can watch for the first time a report made by Paul Angelescu, from "Romania, I love you", about the forest fires in Greece. And tomorrow, a documentary produced by Alex Dima (Pro TV, `Romania, I love you!`) about the way wood gets stolen in the forests surrounding Sibiu will be screened.
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: As Far as I Know Wins Central European FF Timișoara 2021

TIMIȘOARA: The Hungarian/Romanian coproduction As Far as I Know directed by Nandor Lörincz and Balint Nagy has been awarded Best Film at the 5th edition of the Central European Film Festival Timișoara. The theme of the edition was New reality. The programme also included the Panorama section, Student films, Documentary...
Theater & Dancefilmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: Bucharest International Dance FF 2021 Announces Winners

BUCHAREST: Belia by Egyptian director Eman Hussein received the award for best film at the 7th edition of the Bucharest International Dance Film Festival (1-5 September 2021), the only event in Romania dedicated to films about dance. This year the theme of the festival was Potential Worlds. A total of...
WorldHello Magazine

Princess Eugenie wears gorgeous Peter Pilotto dress for wedding in Italy

Princess Eugenie was spotted attending a wedding in Italy in a new photo that surfaced on social media at the weekend. In a smiling snap taken outside the ceremony, the Princess wore a delicate peach dress designed by Peter Pilotto along with her Anya Hindmarch Marano clutch bag. According to...
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood Mounts Horse for First Time in Decades and Scares Trainer Half to Death

Clint Eastwood is back in the saddle! Quite literally. The Hollywood icon is 91 and will be releasing his latest project on Sept. 17. He directed and starred in Cry Macho, which will debut in theaters and HBO Max. He just may very well be the oldest actor/director to head a major motion picture. The movie has been described as a modern Western that finds Eastwood’s character helping a young man across the United States and Mexico border.
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

Various Croatian animated films at Linoleum festival in Kiev

As many as nine Croatian animated films to screen in various programmes at Linoleum International Festival of Contemporary Animation & Media Art, held in Kiev, 1st – 5th September. In addition, Croatian animation artist Veljko Popović will be part of a three-member main programme jury. Two Croatian titles are screening...
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

PRODUCTION: Planet 7693 by Gojko Berkuljan Shoots in Montenegro

PODGORICA: The kids feature film Planet 7693 by Gojko Berkuljan is currently shooting in Montenegro. The film is a coproduction between Montenegro, Serbia and North Macedonia, supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, the North Macedonia Film Agency, as well as the SEE Cinema Network. Luka lives...
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

PRODUCTION: Bosnian Director Pjer Žalica Begins Shooting May Labour Day

SARAJEVO: The acclaimed Bosnian director Pjer Žalica has started shooting his fourth feature film May Labour Day, a coproduction between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro. The film tells the story of Armin, who returns from Germany for the Labour Day holidays, only to find out that...
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: RIGA IFF 2021 Announces Lineup

RIGA: The 8th Riga IFF has announced the titles selected for the Feature Film Competition. The festival will take place in person and online from 14 to 24 October 2021. All films in the main competition will have their Latvian premiere in the festival. The full programme will be announced...
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: Beldocs 2021 Announces Full Programme

BELGRADE: More than 100 documentaries and VR/AR content will be presented at the 14th Beldocs International Documentary Film Festival, which will be held in Belgrade 9-16 September 2021. The festival will take place in person (indoor and outdoor), and most of the films will also be available online. Eleven titles...
MusicEDMTunes

camoufly Inspires On Sophomore EP, ‘The Giant’

Camoufly is here with his EP titled The Giant, bringing beautiful sound weavings through bubbly productions. Previously, Apotheosis resonated with us as a presentation of capacity from the artist, but this new one pushes the envelope further, cementing their stylistic lineation. Throughout, camoufly forms a distinct universe that’s individual while...
Musicweownthenitenyc.com

Exclusive Interview: Loco & Jam

LOCO & JAM are Northern Irish based Techno duo made up of Lloyd Reid and James Peoples. Formed in 2007 they have went from strength to strength playing clubs and festivals worldwide. 2009 was the first break for Loco & Jam as it seen their remix of Henry Von –...

Comments / 0

Community Policy