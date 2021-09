`The Documentary is bringing that area of balance one needs to understand the world`, says the artist. Tudor Chirilă recommends the programme of the 28th edition of the Astra Film Festival in Sibiu. In his message, which will be screened at the opening of the festival, Tudor Chirilă refers to the importance of documentary film, respectively to the impact that a cultural event such as the Astra Film Festival can have on the audience. The opening event will take place on Sunday, September 5th (6pm), at The Lake Stage in the Astra Museum. The Astra Film Festival in Sibiu will take place between September 5th-12th in open air, in cinemas and online. Like last year, the audience will enjoy float-in film screenings as part of a special programme called `The Lifeboats`.