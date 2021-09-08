CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museum of the Rockies Offers Free Admission for Annual Museum Day on Sept. 18

By Anne James
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOZEMAN — The Museum of the Rockies will open its doors free of charge on Saturday, Sept. 18, as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day. The day is billed as a national celebration of curiosity in which participating museums match the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based museums.

ksenam.com

Havre, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Hi-Line Pregnancies

The Hi-Line Pregnancy Resource Center will be hosting their 10th Annual Fundraiser TONIGHT, Tuesday, at the Fifth Avenue Christian Church over in Havre, at 7 o'clock. This evening's fundraiser will feature comedian & ventriloquist David Pendleton. Don't worry about a thing...the admission's FREE, but you can RSVP to save a seat at 265 3255, or email: hi.line.prc@gmail.com.
AnimalsPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Lost In Yellowstone

That's what happens to poor Jade in the book book I'll have up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday, morning on Puffman Sports Trivia. The book is, "Jade Lost in Yellowstone. Imagine your young dog, suddenly lost in the wilds of Yellowstone National Park. How long would YOUR puppy survive? Based on the true story of Jade, a young Australian shepherd, whose owners are helped by hundreds of volunteers in a desperate search. Can they find Jade before it's too late? Check out this wonderful read aimed for the young & the young at heart too from Farcountry Press in Helena, & then listen to WIN at 7:30,Saturday morning on sports trivia. I've come up with another fantastic question on the NFL for my Puffman Sports Trivia this week. I'm the Puffman, & my middle name is "SPORTS!"
EducationPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Parent Orientation Underway TODAY!

The Blackfeet Early Childhood Center has Parent Orientation going on until noon today, Wednesday, & again this afternoon from 1 to 3. Don't worry about a thing if you can't make it today as the orientation will also be available on Thursday, with the same hours as today. Welcome to the new school year.
Montana StatePosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Montana PBS Programming Supports Students Learning at Home

BOZEMAN — This fall Montana PBS is continuing its commitment to making resources available to every pre-kindergarten through 12th grade student and teacher who needs educational resources for learning at home with its “Learn at Home, Too!” programming, which will relaunch in September. As part of its efforts, Montana PBS...
Toole County, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

“Book It” @ The Shelby Library

Our Toole County Library's "Book Sale" is continuing on over at the library. Books will be for sale & available during library hours. Monday, Wednesday & Thursday from 1 to 5, & 7 to 9, in the evening. Tuesday hours are from 10 to 5, & 7 to 9.On Friday, library hours are 10 to 2, & 1 to 5. You can also flash by on Saturday afternoons from 1 to 4. With autumn underway, & the cold dark ways of winter on the horizon, NOW is a great time to stock up on some winter reading FUN.
HobbiesPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Grover’s Great Adventure – August 27, 2021

It's Grover's last day of vacation! Visitors to our website will have the chance to win gas cards daily. We'll post a different photo of Grover at a location around the area, you come on over and tell us where you think Grover is, the next day - we'll draw from the correct answers to give away a gas card for your next great adventure.
SciencePosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Waterton-Glacier Peace Park Hosts Virtual Science and History Week Webinar Series

WEST GLACIER, Mont.Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park is hosting a second virtual Science and History Week live webinar series September 13 to 16 at noon MDT. Parks Canada and the National Park Service have together hosted an annual Science and History Day since 2004. In 2020, the parks hosted the event as a four-day noon hour webinar series due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 450 participants from around the world learned about current research in the Crown of the Continent region. This September, the parks are again offering a free series of live webinars.
Shelby, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Shelby Church OUTDOORS On Sunday

St. Luke's Lutheran Church here in Shelby, will be holding a special "outdoor" service THIS Sunday, under our Montana Big Sky. St. Luke's Sunday morning worship will be over at our Shelby Splash Park at 10 o'clock. Don't worry about a thing, Sunday's outdoor service will be open to everyone. Be sure & bring along a lawn chair to the service.
Conrad, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Friends of the NRA Dinner and Auction

The North Central Montana Friends of the NRA are having their Dinner and Auction on Saturday October 2nd. The dinner will be at the Pondera Shooting Sports Club 972 Granite Road in Conrad with Social Hour at 5 and Prime Rib Dinner at 7:15. The cost is $40 for Adults and $25 for 14 years and under. They are selling tickets for the Smoking Dozen Raffle of 12 guns and Liberty Safe Raffle and you don't have to be present to win. Tickets are 1 for $30 or 4 for $100, contact John P. Shevlin 788-6908, Northern Front Guns and Ammo 231-4467, Becca Irwin 788-1043, Nikki E. Dupree 399-0620 or Kim Hofstad 799-4723.
Helena, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

A Flyfisher’s Odyssey

I regret I didn't come across the book that'll be up for grabs tomorrow (Saturday) morning on Puffman Sports. I could have used it for my research back when I was Executive Producer of our Old Fishing Hole. Set against the backdrop of a life spent in the latitudes of the Far North, "An Alaska Flyfisher's Odyssey," by Daniel P. Hoffman with a foreword by Kelly Bostian, this engaging memoir follow Daniel's journey as he "casts" about in search of arctic grayling, rainbow trout & the ultimate truths in life. Check out the book from Sweetgrass Books, an imprint of Farcountry Press down in Helena. I've put together an Indianapolis Motor Speedway trivia question for the morning, & the 1st person in with the correct answer WINS the Alaska fishing book! See you Saturday morning at 7:30, on Puffman Sports Trivia. BTW, if you miss the Old Fishing Hole, please let me know. I'm the Puffman. I'm ready to do what the books says, "seek a life of drag-free drift in the land of the midnight sun. Hello Alaska fishing!
Sunburst, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

No Such Thing As A Free Lunch

Not today, Thursday, anyway. The Sunburst Senior Center is CLOSED today because the cook is feeling out of sorts. Don't worry about a thing...I'll keep you posted on the Puffman Show & my Puffman Blogs to update you soon. Hopefully, all will be well tomorrow...
Sunburst, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Dishing Up The Platters In Sunburst

The Business Appreciation BBQ's are rolling right along on this week here in our Golden Triangle. Tonight, Wednesday, the grills will be fired up in Sunburst. For some downhome tasty BBQ, stop by Sunburst City Park this evening beginning at 5:30. There'll be "smoke in the air" over Sunburst tonight, but it will be GOOD smoke!

