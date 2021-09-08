Museum of the Rockies Offers Free Admission for Annual Museum Day on Sept. 18

I regret I didn't come across the book that'll be up for grabs tomorrow (Saturday) morning on Puffman Sports. I could have used it for my research back when I was Executive Producer of our Old Fishing Hole. Set against the backdrop of a life spent in the latitudes of the Far North, "An Alaska Flyfisher's Odyssey," by Daniel P. Hoffman with a foreword by Kelly Bostian, this engaging memoir follow Daniel's journey as he "casts" about in search of arctic grayling, rainbow trout & the ultimate truths in life. Check out the book from Sweetgrass Books, an imprint of Farcountry Press down in Helena. I've put together an Indianapolis Motor Speedway trivia question for the morning, & the 1st person in with the correct answer WINS the Alaska fishing book! See you Saturday morning at 7:30, on Puffman Sports Trivia. BTW, if you miss the Old Fishing Hole, please let me know. I'm the Puffman. I'm ready to do what the books says, "seek a life of drag-free drift in the land of the midnight sun. Hello Alaska fishing!