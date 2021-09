ACADEMY OF THE SACRED HEART: Micheline Dutil has been chosen as head of school at the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans; and Mark Major, Tracey Schiro and Helen Young have joined the school's board. Dutil, a native of Montreal, Quebec, has been a teacher and administrator in the Catholic education system in Toronto for more than 30 years. Major is deputy CEO of administration and finance for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority. Schiro is an executive vice president for Ochsner Health. Young is a certified fundraising executive with a career in nonprofit fundraising and development.

