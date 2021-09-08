CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltic Pitching Forum 2021 Announces Selected Participants

By FNE Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVILNIUS: The 9th Baltic Pitching Forum (BPF) will take place in person 7-9 October 2021. Selected participants from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will be joined by Swedish fellow participants, as Sweden is the guest country this year. The BPF Panel will award two short film projects (from Estonia, Latvia and...

