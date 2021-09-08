Baltic Pitching Forum 2021 Announces Selected Participants

The Lifeboats Programme at the Astra Film Festival has begun. During this programme, the audience can watch films projected on a huge screen placed between windmills, directly from boats floating on the lake. Tonight, those who will come to the screening will board the boats on the chords of the `Zece Prăjini` Marching Band, and after the film, starting at 10pm, they will enjoy a unique concert offered by Corina Sîrghi and Taraful Jean Americanu. The special Lifeboats programme began last night, with the screening of the investigation "The Genocide of Secular Oaks", conducted by Alex Nedea, journalist for Recorder. Today, the public can watch for the first time a report made by Paul Angelescu, from "Romania, I love you", about the forest fires in Greece. And tomorrow, a documentary produced by Alex Dima (Pro TV, `Romania, I love you!`) about the way wood gets stolen in the forests surrounding Sibiu will be screened.