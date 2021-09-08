Special children with special needs, learn about these stars' special families

Talk to your child about what it means to "like" someone. Try to understand what your teen believes dating actually is. Establish guidelines for appropriate behavior. Teens are teens, regardless of special needs/disability, or not. Puberty hits, sparks start flying and we, as parents, have no idea how to handle this new phase in your adolescent’s life. Within the special needs community, there is controversy as to whether dating is a good idea or not. My perspective is one of a parent as well as a psychologist, but as a mom first. Disability or not, our children are children and they have similar human developmental milestones along the way. Some get there faster and some get there slower, but the human need for connection and relating is one that exists regardless of disability or ability.