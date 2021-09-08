CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SolRazr Raises $1.5 Mn In Seed Funding

By Prabhjeet Bhatla
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolana-based venture platform SolRazr announced to have closed a $1.5 million Seed round from Moonrock Capital, Ascensive Assets, and Morningstar Ventures. Several notable funds including Genesis Block Ventures, Divergence, Genblock Capital, CMS Holdings, PANONY, and Skynet Trading participated in the round, while angel investors such as Sam Kazemian from Frax Finance, Leo Cheng from CREAM, Santiago R Santos, and Chris McCann also contributed.

