Netizens discuss which pair of idols would make the least compatible couple

On a recent online community forum, netizens discussed Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter' contestants and their reactions to former IZ*ONE's Lee Chae Yeon's choreography. In the posted photos, taken from a recent episode of Mnet's dance competition show 'Street Woman Fighter', it shows dancer Gabi saying, "If Chae Yeon's choreography gets chosen, I think I will hate that so much. We are people who make a living off of this.." In response, another contestant named Shimizu said, "But if you think about it from her perspective, I feel like her pride will get hurt if she doesn't become the main dancer. That's because it would be her first time being a backup dancer", alluding to how Lee Chae Yeon may not be able to handle being chosen as a backup dancer due to her experiences always being at the center.