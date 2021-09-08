Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 06:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water also nearly covers the promenade at the dragon boat dock in the Inner Harbor. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Fort McHenry Baltimore is at 8:09 AM. The next high tide at Bowley Bar is at 9:19 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/09 AM 2.9 1.2 1.2 1 None 08/09 PM 2.9 1.2 1.3 1 None 09/09 AM 2.3 0.6 0.7 0 None 09/10 PM 2.0 0.3 0.3 0-1 None 10/10 AM 1.6 -0.1 0.1 1 None 10/11 PM 1.9 0.2 0.1 0 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 AM 3.1 1.4 1.3 0-1 Minor 08/08 PM 3.1 1.4 1.4 1 Minor 09/09 AM 2.4 0.7 0.6 0 None 09/10 PM 2.2 0.5 0.3 0 None 10/09 AM 1.8 0.1 0.2 0-1 None 10/10 PM 2.1 0.4 0.1 0 None

Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kit Carson, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 17:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-12 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kit Carson; Yuma The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Yuma County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Kit Carson County in east central Colorado * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 557 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Bethune, or 14 miles southwest of Bonny Reservoir, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bonny Reservoir. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 194 and 216. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Surf of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From 9 AM Monday to 9 PM PDT Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest surf will be on south-facing beaches. Strong rip currents will also occur.
Box Butte County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Box Butte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-11 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Box Butte A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Box Butte County through 915 PM MDT At 812 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kilpatrick Lake, or 22 miles northeast of Scottsbluff, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Alliance, Hemingford, Wild Horse Butte and Berea. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-13 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Jefferson County, NYweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 04:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-12 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Jefferson BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Jefferson county. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
Environmentweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Surf of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From 9 AM Monday to 9 PM PDT Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest surf will be on south-facing beaches. Strong rip currents will also occur.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 21:20:00 SST Expires: 2021-09-12 11:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surf heights of 8 to 10 ft will continue to impact south and west facing shores of the islands tonight. * TIMING...through 3 am SST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High Surfs and Rip Currents. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 920 PO ASO TOANA`I SETEMA 11 2021 ...O loo faaauau Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...Galu maualuluga e 8 i le 10 futu o le a aafia ai pea talafatai i saute ma sisifo o le atunuu i le po nanei. * TAIMI...seia oo i le 3 vaveao o le Aso Sa. * NOFOAGA AAFIA FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA...Galu Maualuluga ma le Aave o le Sami O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Jayuya, Orocovis, Utuado by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 17:57:00 Expires: 2021-09-12 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ciales; Jayuya; Orocovis; Utuado THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CIALES, JAYUYA, OROCOVIS AND UTUADO Although moderate to locally heavy rains continue to affect the area, urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Palm Beach County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 730 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, The Acreage and Loxahatchee Groves. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 8 feet are expected in the surf zone with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tides will occur near midnight tonight and 1 AM Monday night.
Ottawa County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 09:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Ottawa BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Ottawa county. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy .Heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicholas will bring the potential for flash flooding across Cameron, Willacy and Kenedy counties tonight through early Tuesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy and Inland Willacy. * Through Tuesday morning. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms producing locally heavy rainfall will be possible across the eastern portions of Deep South Texas tonight into early Tuesday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected across these areas with locally higher amounts possible. * Low-lying and poorly-draining areas may experience flash flooding. Heavy rainfall over a short period of time will cause difficulty in driving. Motorists are urged to find alternative routes if flooding roadways are encountered.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-13 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Box Elder by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 18:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-12 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Box Elder A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL BOX ELDER COUNTY At 621 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Park Valley, or 33 miles west of Snowville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Park Valley and Rosette. This includes Utah Route 30 between mile markers 50 and 65. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-12 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Elko County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Elko County through 315 PM PDT At 240 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Montello, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Montello. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Box Elder by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 16:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-12 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Box Elder A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BOX ELDER COUNTY At 415 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 22 miles east of Montello, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lucin. This includes Utah Route 30 between mile markers 6 and 28. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

