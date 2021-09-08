LEFCON, LLC Moves Up in the Inc. 5000 - Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. LEFCON, LLC, a national technology support company, is proud to announce that it has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row. This year the company ranks No. 1120 compared to 2020 when it landed at No. 1332, the increase represents three-year growth of 432 percent.www.stamfordadvocate.com
