More of the same as Twins blank Guardians, 3-0

It won't go down as THE play of the year in Major League Baseball, but Ryan Jeffers' one-handed snag on Wednesday night is easily the most fun play of the year. We'll explain. The scene: in the bottom of the eighth, holding on to a 3-0 lead over the Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Caleb Thielbar was on the mound with two outs and a 2-2 count. The lefty threw a high fastball that Indians batter Myles Straw weakly fouled off behind home plate. Jeffers, the catcher, had a chance to catch it to end the inning, but because it didn't have enough hangtime, there was no way he could get his glove on it.