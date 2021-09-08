CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Far-right terror poses bigger threat to US than Islamist extremism post-9/11

By Joanna Walters in New York
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zcOJ3_0bpXmGaA00
Proud Boys organizer recites the Pledge of Allegiance during a Proud Boys rally at Delta Park in Portland, Oregon on 26 September 2020.

Donald Trump’s presidency was bookended with two of the ugliest outbursts of white nationalist violence in 21st century America – the 2017 far-right rally in Charlottesville and the 2021 storming of the US Capitol by his extremist supporters to sabotage the election results.

Rightwing apologists like to downplay these lethal events or dismiss them as aberrations, but experts warn this is a form of terrorism that’s not only entrenched but has ballooned to become the biggest domestic security threat in the US.

In the 20 years since 9/11, far-right extremists killed more people in the US than did American-based Islamist fundamentalists – but that’s often hard to discern from the way the federal government has treated domestic terrorism.

Earlier this year an intelligence report warned that racially-motivated extremists posed the most lethal domestic terrorism threat. It said the menace was now more serious than potential attacks from overseas, and the White House published a strategy for countering the problem.

The FBI director, Christopher Wray, told Congress that the 6 January insurrection wasn’t an isolated event and “the problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a number of years”.

Wray added that white supremacists comprise “the biggest chunk of our domestic terrorism portfolio overall” and “have been responsible for the most lethal attacks over the last decade”.

But warnings of rightwing extremism have long been minimized. Attention and resources were overwhelmingly channeled into stopping al-Qaida or, later, Isis sending in terrorists from abroad or inspiring radical sympathizers within the US to attack the homeland.

“It’s undeniable that federal law enforcement has underplayed and misunderstood the level of white supremacist violence,” said Hina Shamsi, director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) national security project.

“And that’s in part because of the post-9/11 emphasis on surveillance and investigations of Muslims, immigrants and communities of color whom law enforcement views wrongly and unfairly through a security threat lens,” she added.

Shamsi warned that after anti-government zealot Timothy McVeigh bombed a federal building in Oklahoma City killing 168 and injuring 680 in 1995, the worst terrorism attack on US soil before 9/11, the threat to public safety from white supremacist violence “never went away – and is now escalating”.

Many government and non government experts study the phenomenon of domestic terrorism, reviewing deliberate threats or acts of violence in the US driven by ideological goals that intimidate society.

The New America thinktank in Washington DC, has analyzed the 251 killings it defined as perpetrated by US domestic terrorists since the 9/11 catastrophe.

Its report concluded that far-right extremists killed 114 people spanning more than three dozen violent attacks, while US-based individuals it terms “jihadists” killed 107 people across 14 attacks.

New America considered far-right domestic terrorism to consist of anti-government, militia-related, white supremacist, and anti-abortion violent threats and acts. The thinktank outlined domestic “jihadism” as those espousing versions of the late Osama bin Laden’s ideology aiming at global war to establish theocratic fundamentalist-Islamic regimes, and influenced but not funded or trained by overseas terrorist groups.

The report said: “Far from being foreign infiltrators, the large majority of jihadist terrorists in the United States have been American citizens or legal residents” including those involved in “every lethal attack except one” since 9/11.

The Department of Justice cracks down hard on people in the US threatening violence in the name of al-Qaida or Isis or actions such as donating to such groups, bringing terrorism-related charges often resulting in long prison sentences, regardless of whether an attack was carried out.

But despite a landscape of rising white nationalist threats and violence, a 2019 Brennan Center for Justice report found that such attacks have been given “inadequate” regard by the government, charged as lesser crimes of hate or gang violence, not terrorism, with a lack of urgency and consequence, and cases passed from federal to state or local law enforcement.

David Sterman, one of the authors of the New America report, said: “The far right hasn’t been given as much attention as it should be given.”

Its versions of extremism had apparently proved “harder to police” as a threat, in part because of views hewing closer to mainstream US politics, he said, adding that racism “certainly plays a role, and a big role” in enforcement disparities.

Meanwhile, arguments that more laws are needed to deal with white supremacy are spurious, Shamsi has opined – arguing that law enforcement has plenty of legal tools and just needs to use them – and noting that “existing laws and police authority adequately addresses white supremacist violence, and new and unnecessary power will inevitably be used to wrongly target Black and brown people” in the US.

In the public’s mind, the word terrorism may be typically associated with bombings and hijackings, causing mass-casualty events and mentioned in many thwarted plots.

But ideologically-driven shootings count for the vast majority of domestic terrorism deaths in all categories, sometimes with just one victim at a time.

Domestic terrorism

The Oklahoma bombing put a fresh spotlight on far-right domestic terrorism but after 9/11 George W Bush’s administration swung maximum power into fighting Islamist extremists.

During his two terms, while America launched wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, there were seven fatal incidents at home categorized in the New America report as far-right terrorism, in total killing 10 and wounding 11, with motives including retaliation for 9/11, anti-gay ideology and white supremacy. There were two fatal incidents described by the thinktank as perpetrated by domestic jihadists, killing three and injuring nine altogether.

Domestic terrorism escalated during Barack Obama’s two terms, especially white nationalism and anti-government violence. In a drip-drip of lethal attacks mostly taking out one to three people per incident, far-right extremists killed 56 people and wounded 40.

In 2009 Obama administration intelligence officials issued a chilling warning to US police about the rise in violent rightwing groups fueled at that time by the economic recession, returning disgruntled military veterans and racist hostility over the election of America’s first Black president.

The warning pretty much drowned in conservative backlash politics. In August 2011, the White House released Empowering Local Partners to Prevent Violent Extremism in the United States, which it described as the first national strategy to prevent violent extremism domestically. But far right attacks rose.

The Obama administration saw fewer slayings in the name of support for al-Qaida or Isis and their ideologies, but the eight incidents that did occur killed and injured many more in total than far-right attacks – 91 dead and 280 wounded in total, including: the 2009 Fort Hood shooting in Texas by a soldier opposing the Afghanistan war, killing 13; the Boston marathon bombing in 2013 that killed four and injured more than 170; a shooting in San Bernardino, California, in 2015 where two people killed 14 and were found to have bomb-making equipment; and the 2016 massacre at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, with 49 shot to death and 53 injured.

Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was marked by his white nationalist rhetoric. He put this into action upon taking office, from the travel ban blocking immigrants from a list of majority-Muslim countries to slashing America’s refugee intake, to solidifying the barrier on the US-Mexico border, while separating families and blocking even asylum seekers there.

Trump emboldened white supremacist groups and far-right terrorism. The dozen lethal far-right terrorist attacks during the Trump administration killed a total of 48 people and injured 59, and included antisemitic and anti-immigrant violence.

By comparison with the 251 post-9/11 domestic terrorism killings, on September 11, 2001 itself, 2,977 people were murdered by al-Qaida hijackers. More than that toll have died since from illnesses related to the toxins unleashed at New York’s Ground Zero.

Meanwhile, almost 640,000 people have died of coronavirus in the US since January 2020; more than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the US last year and there are almost 20,000 homicides annually, three quarters of them resulting from gun violence and around twice that number of motor vehicle deaths.

But the relatively small death toll from domestic terrorism belies its outsize intimidatory and divisive effects on society.

Since the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban last month, Joe Biden has repeatedly referred to varieties of related terrorism “metastasizing” in numerous parts of the world.

It’s unclear just how much of a threat this will be to the US from abroad or from within its own borders going forward.

But Wray using that same word to describe the deepening terrorist threat from the far right at home surely means that on both fronts, America can never claim it wasn’t warned.

Comments / 2158

The Guardian

The Guardian

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Timothy Mcveigh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Politics#Domestic Terrorism#Islamist#American#The White House#Fbi#Congress#Al Qaida#Muslims#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
ACLU
Country
Iraq
Related
MilitaryThe Guardian

Australia’s move to share defence technology with US fans concerns over weapons’ ultimate use

Fears about Australian military technology ending up in the wrong hands have been reignited by moves to share more defence technology with the United States. Australia is aiming to become a top 10 exporter of defence goods. Critics have attacked a lack of transparency over what weapons Australia exports, and the possibility of those exports being used in civil wars and human rights abuses.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Melbourne’s Covid lockdown restrictions led to fewer preterm births, and researchers want to examine why

Obstetricians and gynaecologists are examining why Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in greater Melbourne seem to have led to a reduction in babies being born early. A peer-reviewed paper published in the medical journal, Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and led by Monash Health obstetrician Dr Daniel Rolnik, was conducted across three maternity hospitals in Melbourne. The study included 3,150 women who were pregnant during tough Covid-19 pandemic restriction measures in Victoria during 2020, and 3,175 women who were pregnant before the restrictions were enforced.
FestivalPosted by
WEKU

A Day Of Remembrances And Reflection: 20 Years After The 9/11 Attacks

Twenty years to the day after a pair of hijacked airliners destroyed the World Trade Center towers and another plane punched a gaping hole in the Pentagon and a fourth passenger jet crashed in a Pennsylvania field after passengers sought to regain control from hijackers, Americans nationwide reflected on the events that forever changed their country.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Explainer-Can Trump use executive privilege to block Jan. 6 attack probe?

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. government agencies have a Thursday deadline to produce documents demanded by a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump’s closest advisers and family. The Republican Trump wants executive privilege to be used to...
U.S. PoliticsDaily Progress

Opinion/Column: Beware new terrorist attacks in U.S.

For 20 years since Sept. 11, 2001, U.S. presidents have been saying their anti-terrorism policies have worked, as evidenced by the fact that there have been no new attacks on America. While we should be grateful another attack hasn’t occurred, past performance is no guarantee of future success. Fanatics are nothing but patient, as we have seen in Afghanistan.
PoliticsForeign Policy

The Forgotten Biological Terror of 9/11

The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks has been greeted by assurances from national security experts, insisting the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban offers no special threat to the United States and that al Qaeda’s assaults in 2001 did not actually empower the group. In a recent article for Foreign Affairs, for example, the scholar Nelly Lahoud, an expert on extremism, insists that 20 years after the 9/11 attacks jihadi groups have accomplished very little: They have proved more bluff and bluster than genuine threat. “They stand a far better chance of achieving eternal life in paradise,” she concludes, “than of bringing the United States to its knees.”
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

66% of Americans think ISIS, other Islamist terror groups pose threat to country

In the US, 66 percent of registered voters have said that ISIS and other Islamist terrorist groups in foreign countries pose a “critical threat” to the country, according to a survey conducted by Morning Consult/Politico polling. Meanwhile, a total of 61 percent of Americans said that Islamist extremism overall poses a threat to vital US interests over the next decade. These figures witnessed a double-digit rise in roughly a week after the Islamic State (IS) attack at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport that killed 13 US troops and over 90 Afghans during the evacuation.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Lindsey Graham predicts US military 'will' return to Afghanistan because terror threat is so high

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is predicting that the American military "will" return to Afghanistan due to the high terror threat in the country. Graham made the prediction during a Monday interview with the BBC while comparing the situation to former President Obama’s withdrawal from Iraq and the resulting rise of the terrorist organization Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).
U.S. PoliticsWCAX

Terrorism today: 20 years after 9/11, what is the threat of terrorism?

President Joe Biden: "My message to unvaccinated Americans is this. What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see?" Leahy calls Biden budget framework once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Updated: 8 hours ago. President Biden’s ambitious budget framework touches nearly every aspect of American life but even some...
PoliticsNewswise

Author of “Understanding Terrorism” and “Understanding Homeland Security” discusses 9/11 anniversary, 20 years of the War on Terror, and future threats to the U.S.

Ahead of the 20-year anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Gus Martin reflects on lessons learned from the War on Terror and the War in Afghanistan, and the ever-changing landscape of extremism at home and abroad. Martin is a professor of criminal justice administration at California State University, Dominguez Hills....
U.S. PoliticsThe Guardian

Two decades after 9/11, the real threat to the US is our own far right

On 6 January, a mob including white supremacists and far-right militants stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden’s election victory. The attack followed mass shootings by white supremacists – like in El Paso in 2019 and a Pittsburgh synagogue the year before – and relatively unpoliced public violence by far-right militants at rallies across the country since Donald Trump’s election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy