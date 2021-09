Some buses never showed up, while others came hours late on the first day. As the day began, teachers showed slides for the first day. The slides gave students basic knowledge about the school, but kids that rode the bus missed everything. Not only do they now have less knowledge about the school than other students, but they also missed their first class for the year. This is still going on, to the point where some kids have never had a full first block. Teachers also have to deal with having half a class for their first period and having to catch up the late bus riders.