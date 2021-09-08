Homeowners In The Sierra Having Their Properties Sprayed With Special Fire Retardant

WALDWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Many people in our area are still cleaning up from last week’s storm, and more rain is on the way Wednesday.
On Tuesday, CBS2’s Nick Caloway went to the Bergen County town of Waldwick, where one resident fears the devastation more precipitation could bring.
It was a chaotic scene in Amy Duran’s backyard last Wednesday night.
“It was devastating,” Duran said.
The usually tranquil Ho-Ho-Kus Brook swelled more than 10 feet, flooding homes and turning backyards into a fast-moving river.
“It was raging. It was waves. Debris was coming down the river,” resident Barbara Maurer said.
“It was a really scary night,”...
