Homeowners In The Sierra Having Their Properties Sprayed With Special Fire Retardant

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe retardant product has been tested for toxicity and it is safe for the environment, fish, wildlife and kids. This product is only in its second year and it’s expected to be used as a standard moving forward.

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Ukiah, CAcbslocal.com

Hopkins Fire in Mendocino County Grows to 300 Acres, Forces Evacuations

UKIAH (CBS SF) — A fast-growing fire in the unincorporated Mendocino County community of Calpella forced evacuations Sunday afternoon, according to a sheriff’s office alert. The blaze dubbed the Hopkins Fire quickly grew to 300 acres in the small community on the Russian River about 6 miles north of Ukiah....
The Independent

Mayor of Florida town where building collapse killed 97 tells tenants of building he owns to vacate for safety checks

Tenants of a building in Florida owned by the mayor of the town where a condominium block collapsed in June have been given 45 days to leave for repairs.Charles Burkett, the Surfside mayor, sent the people in his apartment block a letter informing them about the lease termination.The note said he had been awaiting approval from local authorities to carry out the work. Hurricane Irma, which hit in 2017, is thought to be the cause of the damage. "We regret that this work will create potentially dangerous conditions for residents," the letter from Mr Burkett read.Mr Burkett told residents that...
CBS LA

City Of San Clemente Has A Human Waste Problem In Water Under Pier

SAN CLEMENT (CBSLA) – A human waste problem at a popular Orange County pier has been contaminating the water for years, and San Clemente officials are tying to figure out what’s causing the issue. Surfer Craig Roach, who surfs right near the San Clemente pier every week, said he had no idea that the water has been contaminated with human waste. “It’s a bit concerning because I haven’t been told of it up until now,” Roach said. “And it makes me not really want to surf here, to be honest with you.” The problem of human waste in the water started two years...
Leelanau County, MIUpNorthLive.com

Special delivery made to fire station in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new firetruck was dropped off Friday at the Elmwood Township Fire Department in Leelanau County. The fire department's fleet is aging and Chief Keith Tampa said vehicles are slowly being updated. The new engine is replacing a 1970's tanker. It has a water tank...
South Lake Tahoe, CAkubaradio.com

FIRE RETARDANT BEING DEPLOYED TO PROTECT PROPERTIES FROM CALDOR FIRE

Many greater South Lake Tahoe residents are still unable to return to their homes as the Caldor Fire rages. Crew members from insurance companies have begun using fire retardant on properties that are still standing in hopes of protecting them from the deadly fire. Some have slowly begun returning to their homes, but many more are finding it still too risky.
South Lake Tahoe, CAKCRA.com

Caldor Fire: Some evacuated South Lake Tahoe properties receiving fire retardant treatment

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — As the Caldor Fire continues to burn, many living in the greater South Lake Tahoe region are still evacuated from their homes. In an effort to protect the properties that are still standing from potential changes in wind or spot fires, vegetation on and around 250 homes have been sprayed with a white, ground-based fire retardant. The applications have been covered for free by the homeowners' insurance company.
Environmentgoldrushcam.com

Smoke/Air Quality Outlook for the Dixie Fire in the Eastern Sierra for Wednesday, September 8, 2021

September 8, 2021 - The US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program Smoke Outlook for the Dixie Fire for Wednesday. Fire: The Dixie Fire is 922,192 acres, an increase of 4,613 acres since yesterday, with 59% Containment. High temperatures and low relative humidity will continue today and lead to active fire activity. The fire remains the most active around Lassen National Park. Interior pockets of the fire will continue to burn and produce smoke. The Dixie Fire is being managed in two cooperative zones - West and East.
South Lake Tahoe, CASierra Sun

Sierra-at-Tahoe assess damage in the wake of Caldor Fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Shortly after the Caldor Fire reached Sierra-at-Tahoe, the communities in the South Lake Tahoe area were evacuated, prompting employees and friends to pack their essentials and seek refuge away from the Tahoe Basin. “Being patient for information has been one of the greatest challenges, as Sierra...
CBS New York

Ida’s Aftermath: Homeowner Concerned Most Of His Property Could Be Washed Away With 1 More Big Storm

WALDWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Many people in our area are still cleaning up from last week’s storm, and more rain is on the way Wednesday. On Tuesday, CBS2’s Nick Caloway went to the Bergen County town of Waldwick, where one resident fears the devastation more precipitation could bring. It was a chaotic scene in Amy Duran’s backyard last Wednesday night. “It was devastating,” Duran said. The usually tranquil Ho-Ho-Kus Brook swelled more than 10 feet, flooding homes and turning backyards into a fast-moving river. “It was raging. It was waves. Debris was coming down the river,” resident Barbara Maurer said. “It was a really scary night,”...
Public HealthPhys.org

Parks are about promoting everyone's public health, not just boosting homeowners' property value

The COVID-19 pandemic put a lot of attention on the role of parks and green spaces —particularly in large cities. But, not all of this attention has been positive. Although the pandemic has clarified the beneficial role of parks in promoting health and well-being in urban communities, it has also highlighted inequities in accessing parks and green spaces, problems with a culture of enforcement and led to a series of policy responses that were heavily criticized.
CBS San Francisco

Caldor Fire Update: Stretch Of Highway 50 Reopens; Residents Return To Burned-Out Grizzly Flats Neighborhoods

GRIZZLY FLATS (CBS SF) — Weeks after the Caldor Fire roared up Highway 50 into the Tahoe Basin, state officials reopened a stretch of the roadway Sunday as residents began an emotional return to neighborhoods razed by the blaze in the El Dorado County community of Grizzly Flats. By Sunday afternoon, containment of the Caldor Fire had grown to 65% with the burn zone stretching 218,950 acres. The blaze has destroyed 1,003 structures including several hundred homes in Grizzly Flats. Cal Fire West Zone Operations Chief Brian Mackwood said the next 24 hours will be filled with emotions as residents return to...
Louisville, KYwvih.com

Fire Damages Three Properties

A fire at a home on Taylor Boulevard spread to two nearby properties Friday evening, prompting at least 30 firefighters to respond. Louisville Fire Department Major Bobby Cooper said people in the area first reported the fire in the 3500 block of Taylor Boulevard around 5 p.m. Firefighters made it there within two minutes and found that the fire had spread to two surrounding residential properties.
Mendocino County, CAThe Mendocino Voice

“Hopkins Fire” in Calpella area reaches 300 acres, grows towards Lake Mendocino: evacuations continue to expanded, shelter being established, at least 1711 customers without power (updated 5:15 p.m.)

UPDATE 5:15 p.m.: Evacuation warnings have continued to expand to the north side of Lake Mendocino, to Bushay Campground to the east. There are currently road closures in place on State Route 20 north of Lake Mendocino, and on U.S. Route 101 at the Calpella exit. Information will be at the mendoready.org website when it is available. Evacuees can find animal shelter information below.
EnvironmentSand Hills Express

Some homeowners “don’t have much hope” after Ida’s destruction

Jason and Jonathon Marotta’s house was submerged in water engulfed in flames and smoke as Hurricane Ida made its way through their Manville, New Jersey home. Now, a charred stove is about the only thing recognizable in the rubble. “We were just talking about how the house is salvageable. We...

