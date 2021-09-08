Homeowners In The Sierra Having Their Properties Sprayed With Special Fire Retardant

SAN CLEMENT (CBSLA) – A human waste problem at a popular Orange County pier has been contaminating the water for years, and San Clemente officials are tying to figure out what’s causing the issue. Surfer Craig Roach, who surfs right near the San Clemente pier every week, said he had no idea that the water has been contaminated with human waste. “It’s a bit concerning because I haven’t been told of it up until now,” Roach said. “And it makes me not really want to surf here, to be honest with you.” The problem of human waste in the water started two years...