Bulgaria has made the US a “red zone”, meaning that travellers coming from the country, regardless of vaccination status, are barred unless they meet strict exemption criteria.The change was introduced on 1 September, shortly after the European Union removed the US from its “white list” of destinations considered highest risk.“Please note that the current Bulgarian entry requirements are based on the country of departure only – not on citizenship and not on countries through which you transit,” read the statement.“That means US citizens starting their travel from Green or Orange Zones may enter Bulgaria under the conditions listed in the...