The week 9 nominations have been made within the Big Brother 23 house — so is there any surprise here at all?. Well, maybe there is if you didn’t find out who won Head of Household last night. The moment that was official Tiffany won, it was more or less confirmed that Xavier and Alyssa would be the two nominees. The past few weeks have seen Azah, Hannah, and Kyland each lose their partners, and now it’s Xavier’s turn to feel the same thing. The Cookout almost has made it to their goal that they are the final six, but there’s still some work to be done.