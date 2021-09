Does Ohio State fall out of the top 10 of the college football rankings after Week 2? Will Oregon make it into the top four? We have your projected top 25. Who would’ve thought that the week after the 2021 college football season opened with a Georgia-Clemson showdown while there were numerous upsets would be even better? But that’s exactly what we saw as the college football rankings were once again turned on their heads throughout Saturday in Week 2.