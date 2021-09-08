CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Covid spreads, Japan extends emergency measures to end of Sept.

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO, Japan: The Japanese government plans to extend Tokyo's state of emergency until the last week of September, in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19. Japan, last month, expanded the measures until 12th September to cover at least 80 percent of its population, but the measures did not reduce the number of severe cases and the mounting pressure on the health system in Tokyo and neighboring areas.

