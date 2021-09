My beloved San Diego Padres have 30 games left in the regular season, and they need to figure out a way to get some victories. “My guys” had the day off Sunday, and they needed it. Heading into Monday, the Padres had a 2-8 mark in their last 10 games, and batted a paltry .170. San Diego’s pitchers combined for a 4.74 ERA in the last 10 outings, and the Pads were outscored by 21 runs.