CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Jeopardy! Book of World Records

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Jeopardy! begins its 38th season next week, it will do so under a large, Mike Richards-shaped cloud. With the first week of episodes taped before his removal as new permanent host, Richards will be at the helm at the get-go, followed by another series of guest hosts as the show resumes it search for a worthy successor to Alex Trebek. But things aren’t all bad in Jeopardy! world: Ph.D. student Matt Amodio stunned fans at the end of last season with an 18-game win streak, during which he amassed $574,801 in prize money. Amodio’s current total puts him behind only two other players in highest regular-season winnings — Jeopardy! legends Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer) — and if he can keep it up, he just may earn a spot in the Jeopardy! record books. What does Matt Amodio have to aspire to — and what must he avoid? From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, here are 17 Jeopardy! records to beat:

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Andy Richter
Person
Wolf Blitzer
Person
Brad Rutter
Person
Mike Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H R Block#Highest Winnings#Hall Of Fame#All Time Winnings#The Jeopardy Fan#Ibm Challenge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Are Ken Jennings And James Holzhauer Friends?

Throughout the long-running history of the brainiac game show "Jeopardy!," two men have emerged as television champions — Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. Jennings, who became a household name in 2004 for his record-breaking run on the show, holds the current "Jeopardy" record for winning 74 consecutive games. Although Holzhauer follows in second place at 32 games from 2019, he amassed the most single game winnings at $131,127, per the "Jeopardy!" hall of fame.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Report: Mike Richards barred Ken Jennings and Buzzy Cohen from attending his debut Jeopardy! taping -- after meeting with staff airing their grievances

Before stepping down this morning as Jeopardy! host, Richards presided over an "emotional morning meeting" with staff on Thursday, hours before taping his first five episodes, according to The New York Times' Michael R. Grynbaum. "In an emotional morning meeting with Mr. Richards, crew members aired their grievances and disappointment over his past behavior, which they worried would hurt the reputation of the show, according to two people familiar with the meeting who spoke on condition of anonymity because the internal Jeopardy! discussions were sensitive," reports Grynbaum. "And a fresh incident on Thursday involving Mr. Richards further roiled some of the show’s staff. A group of Jeopardy! loyalists had gathered for a ceremony to rename the show’s studio after (Alex) Trebek, including Mr. Trebek’s widow, his children and Anthony Vinciquerra, Sony Pictures Entertainment’s chief executive. Mr. Richards and (fellow new Jeopardy! host Mayim) Bialik were there, along with two of the other contenders for the hosting job, the former contestants Buzzy Cohen and Ken Jennings, according to three people familiar with the incident, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Afterward, the people said, Mr. Cohen and Mr. Jennings had expected to attend Mr. Richards’s debut taping. Instead, they were escorted from the sound stage to a nearby green room, where they watched the taping over a closed feed. They were told that Mr. Richards was too nervous to have them in the studio, the people said. One of the people likened it to inviting Joe DiMaggio back to Yankee Stadium and then not letting him in the dugout. Sony said that access to the taping was restricted because of pandemic protocols limiting the number of people in the studio. Mr. Vinciquerra did not attend the taping, either." ALSO: Dictionary.com trolls Richards after his exit.
TV ShowsPopculture

'Jeopardy!': New Host Frontrunner Revealed After Mike Richards Ousting

Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings, who was thought to be in the running to replace Alex Trebek in the first place, is reportedly now in the lead to replace Mike Richards. Sony Pictures Television was forced to restart its host search last week after Richards, the show's executive producer, bowed out of hosting because his offensive podcast comments were unearthed by a journalist for The Ringer. Jennings served as Jeopardy! guest host in January and February, and is by far the show's most famous contestant.
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Alex Trebek’s Widow Gave Ken Jennings This Special Gift

Former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings was the first guest host to fill in after longtime host Alex Trebek passed away. Many were surprised when Ken wasn’t chosen as the permanent host. The show recently announced that executive producer Mike Richards and actress Mayim Bialik are the new hosts of Jeopardy!
TV Showsnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Fans Think Ken Jennings Will Be The New Jeopardy! Host

Just when we thought the whole "Jeopardy!" saga was over, an article published in The Ringer revealed even more damning information about host Mike Richards, which, aside from the ugly allegations about him, perhaps prompted him to step down. In a staff memo, as The New York Times reported on August 20, Richards wrote that it's now "clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show." But back to what The Ringer had to say.
TV ShowsGossip Cop

Did Ken Jennings Lose ‘Jeopardy!’ Job Over ‘Bean Dad’ Controversy?

Ken Jennings still looks like the obvious successor to Alex Trebek as host of Jeopardy! But a series of off-color tweets caused a stir, and it may have completely derailed his chance to permanently stand behind the lectern. Here’s what happened. #BeanDad. Jennings co-hosts the podcast Omnibus alongside John Roderick....
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Speaks Out, ‘Disappointed’ About ‘Process’ of How New Hosts Selected

Now a consulting producer on “Jeopardy!,” Ken Jennings was the first host to take over the show following the death of Alex Trebek. Mike Richards, an executive producer and controversial selectee for the permanent hosting job, stepped into the role after Jennings. But little did the public know then, Richards was apparently insistent that he replace the most winningest contestant of all time. It’s all part of what Jennings sees as a disappointing process for determining who the next host(s) of “Jeopardy!” would be.
Carbondale, ILDaily Republican

Ken Jennings, greatest 'Jeopardy!' player, coming to SIU

The world's all-time top television game show winner, best-selling author, game show host and "Greatest Jeopardy! Player of All Time," Ken Jennings, is coming to Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Sept. 16. Jennings will speak at 7:30 p.m. in Shryock Auditorium on " ... Knowledge in the Age of Artificial...
TV & Videoswomansday.com

Ken Jenning's Problematic Past Tweets Cost Him the Jeopardy Hosting Job

Ken Jennings seemed like a shoo-in for the role of Jeopardy! host. After all, he held the record for longest winning streak and was widely considered to be the GOAT of the beloved trivia series. He also had great chemistry with the man who lorded over Jeopardy! for fifty years and made the show his own: Alex Trebek. He was a fan favorite and had been working as a consultant on the show since 2020.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think They Found Perfect ‘Solution’ to Show’s Ongoing Hosting Dilemma

Some Jeopardy! fans are ready for the long line of guest hosts to come to an end. It ended for a short time last month. Sony announced that executive producer Mike Richards would host the show. However, that didn’t sit well with fans. For one, many long-time viewers of the show believed that Richards rigged the selection process. Then, reports of workplace discrimination lawsuits began to recirculate.
TV ShowsPosted by
Deseret News

‘The Jeopardy! story no one is following,’ according to Ken Jennings

For the better part of 10 months, “Jeopardy!” has focused on one big storyline: Who will be the next host?. Since Alex Trebek’s death, the beloved quiz show that has seen very little change in format over the years, has cycled through 16 guest hosts. Every single host has sparked discussion and debate among “Jeopardy!” fans. Some people even claimed they would stop watching the show altogether if “Jeopardy!” went with certain hosts.
TV & VideosPosted by
Best Life

These Are the 3 People Alex Trebek Suggested to Replace Him on "Jeopardy!"

Amid the news that Jeopardy! is still looking for a new permanent host, a video has resurfaced with a couple suggestions from the beloved former host himself. In 2018, Alex Trebek gave two Jeopardy! host suggestions during an interview with OBJECTified, a show that was hosted by TMZ founder Harvey Levin. And while Trebek joked in the past that Betty White should be the host after him, his suggestions in the 2018 video are more serious.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Spun

Jeopardy! Has Officially Announced Its New Guest Host

Jeopardy! has picked its newest guest host following Mike Richards’ abrupt departure. Richard lasted just one week in the full-time position before he stepped down in the midst of several scandals. “As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was...
TV & VideosPosted by
Best Life

This Is Who Will Host "Jeopardy!" Now That Mike Richards Is Out

It's been a dramatic few weeks for what is usually a relaxing trivia show. After much controversy surrounding the hiring of Mike Richards as the new Jeopardy! host, Richards has decided to step down from the gig before it even began. The decision was confirmed in an internal memo Richards sent to Jeopardy! staffers on Aug. 20 that was also released to the press.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy