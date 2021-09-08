CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Underground Railroad Month highlights Maryland’s freedom fighters

myeasternshoremd.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS — Governor Larry Hogan recently proclaimed September 2021 as the third annual International Underground Railroad Month. The month acknowledges the significance of the Underground Railroad, and all those involved, for its contribution to the eradication of slavery in the United States and as a cornerstone for a more comprehensive civil rights movement that followed. September also marks the self liberation of two of Maryland’s freedom fighters, Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass.

