Monroeville, PA

‘Brick Fest Live’ The U.S.’s Biggest Lego Event Coming To The Monroeville Convention Center

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROEVILLE (KDKA) – The nation’s number one LEGO event is returning to Pittsburgh this month. “Brick Fest Live” is holding its first show in 18 months with new exhibits and an interactive stage show. It’s going to be a the Monroeville Convention Center on September 11 and 12. Families will...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

