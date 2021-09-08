CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

Garden Notes: Sept. 8, 2021

By Pam Mastriano, The Republican
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STOCKBRIDGE = Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. On Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., it’s “Field Survey of Grassland Meadows.” This field class will explore the colorful variety of meadow flora that comes into its own in late summer and early fall. In the field you will observe and identify late-season grasses (Which include such species as little bluestem, purple lovegrass, Indian grass, and switchgrass) and fall-blooming wildflowers such as asters, goldenrods, Joe-pye weeks, and many others. Cost is $55 members, $65 nonmembers.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
54K+
Followers
39K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
Springfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Plants#Garden Design#Summer Garden#Indian#Native Plants In#The Conway School#Nofa#Zoom#Eventbrite Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
MilitaryPosted by
ABC News

North Korea test-fires long-range missiles, officials say

North Korean officials announced they test-fired long-range missiles this weekend. The "long-range cruise missiles" were launched on Saturday and Sunday and allegedly hit a target 1,500 kilometers away, officials said on North Korea's state-run media. The missiles flew for over two hours, according to the report. The officials claimed the...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: U.S. Open men's singles champion Daniil Medvedev

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Factbox on Daniil Medvedev, who defeated world number one Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-4 6-4 in the U.S. Open final on Sunday to win his first Grand Slam title. Age: 25. Country: Russia. ATP ranking: 2. Grand Slam titles: 1(U.S. Open 2021) EARLY LIFE. *...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Taliban minister says women can study in gender-segregated university classrooms

The Taliban’s new minister of higher education said women in Afghanistan will be allowed to study in gender-segregated university classrooms. Abdul Baqi Haqqani outlined the government’s plans for classrooms at a news conference on Sunday, announcing that Afghanistan "will not allow boys and girls to study together" and "will not allow co-education," according to The Associated Press.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari announce they're getting married

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, announced Sunday that they are engaged to be married. Asghari’s agent, Brandon Cohen, said they made their long-term relationship official and are “deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them.”. The couple posted images on their Instagram...

Comments / 0

Community Policy