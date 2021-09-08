Garden Notes: Sept. 8, 2021

STOCKBRIDGE = Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. On Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., it’s “Field Survey of Grassland Meadows.” This field class will explore the colorful variety of meadow flora that comes into its own in late summer and early fall. In the field you will observe and identify late-season grasses (Which include such species as little bluestem, purple lovegrass, Indian grass, and switchgrass) and fall-blooming wildflowers such as asters, goldenrods, Joe-pye weeks, and many others. Cost is $55 members, $65 nonmembers.