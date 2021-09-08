CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Initial Eight Players in The Circle Season 3

Circle fans rejoice! After a long wait for the second season of Netflix's reality series earlier this year, it’s already time for us to head back into the apartments for another round. That’s right, the third season of the social strategy competition debuts September 8, and we’ve got a whole new cast of characters to meet!

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

Related
TV SeriesMarie Claire

The Cast of 'The Circle' Season 3: Your Guide

On September 8, a new season of The Circle will debut on Netflix, complete with new strategies, schemes, and Circle messages. The Netflix competition show is known for its many surprises, even beyond those who are playing under an alias. With two past seasons to study, the cast of The Circle season 3 knows the gist of the topsy-turvy game, and this season is expected to be even more strategic and ruthless.
TV Serieswmleader.com

Netflix Releases ‘The Circle’ Season 3 Trailer

Netflix released a trailer for “The Circle” Season 3, which premieres Sept. 8. The four-week reality competition series will begin with eight new players as they compete to become a top social media influencer and win $100,000. Over the course of the season, as original players are eliminated from the titular circle, a few new ones will enter. Some, such as Calvin, who you meet in the trailer, are playing as themselves, but others are catfish.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Justin Hartley sets his post-This Is Us future with CBS' The Never Game

The network has given a pilot production commitment to The Never Game, based on Jeffrey Deaver's thriller novel about survivalist Colter Shaw (Hartley), who roams the country as a “reward seeker” and uses his tracking skills to solve mysteries as he contends with his own fractured family. The potential series reunites with Hartley with This Is Us director and executive producer Ken Olin. Hartley and Olin secured the rights to the book in January. British writer Michael Cooney is on board to write the series. “I couldn’t be happier that The Never Game is coming to CBS, and that Colter Shaw will be brought to life on screen soon,” said Hartley. “When I read the book, I was immediately drawn to the character and the story; developing this project with Ken has been a true labor of love. Colter is going to kick some serious a**, and I can’t wait for audiences to meet him.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Floor8

'When does season 3 of The Circle USA' drop on Netflix?

It's been a good few months since we got our last fill of "The Circle USA", however, it's landing back on our screens next week on September 8! – particularly exciting news in light of Channel 4’s axing of the British original. Earlier this week, Netflix announced that The Circle...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
GoldDerby

Everything to know about ‘The Circle’ Season 3 on Netflix

“The Circle” fans have been running around in … well, circles … waiting for the new season to begin, and now the wait is almost over. Netflix has revealed that the Season 3 release date will be September 8, 2021 and it will take place over four weeks. At the end of the season, the player who earns the highest rating from their fellow sequestered competitors will win the $100,000 grand prize. Read on for everything to know about “The Circle” Season 3 on Netflix, including the cast and episode format. SEE‘The Circle’ winners: US Netflix seasons Who are the cast members? As...
TV Seriesrealitytitbit.com

Netflix: Meet The Circle season 3 cast on Instagram

The Circle is back for its third season and we are buzzing!. Fans of the hit show ‘The Circle’ have, well, been running around in circles waiting for the premiere of the new season – but now the wait is almost over. At the end of the season, the player rated the highest by their fellow competitors will stand to win a whopping $100,000 grand.
TV SeriesPosted by
People

The Circle Season 3 Trailer Teases Burner Accounts and New Twists

Netflix released the season 3 trailer for The Circle on Wednesday, teasing the most jaw-dropping version of the game show yet. Eight new players are logging on, including real-life influencer Ava Marie Capra who will be joined by her sister with the two playing as one — a first for the reality show.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'The Circle' Season 3 trailer teases new secrets, surprises

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Circle Season 3. The streaming service shared a trailer for the new season Wednesday. The preview introduces the new contestants and teases new secrets, shocks and surprises to come. "In a world where social media reigns supreme, these players...
TV SeriesVulture

The Circle Season Three Trailer: There’s An Imposter Among Us

Open Circle Chat. We have some tea to spill. #RoundThree #NewTrailer Netflix has released the trailer for The Circle season three and it has more twists than their new pickup Manifest can manifest. But first, meet the players (with their IGs because we’re all nosy investigative journalists here): Nick, Ruksana, Calvin, Michelle, Kai, Daniel, Matthew, and sisters Ava & Chanel. They’ll be playing as Ava, but we’re already intrigued by Chanel’s energy. The trailer packs in the chaos from game playing to fake flirting to copycat accounts. “Is that her twin?” Ruksana wonders about Michelle 2. The rules are confusing, but that’s what makes it fun! Comedian Michelle Buteau returns as your lovely and charming host, guiding you through all the perplexing things people do when they’re isolated in a room full of cameras. The four-week streaming event begins September 8 with new episodes every Wednesday until the finale on September 29. Yeah, it’s an event. Some of us have very little going on right now, okay? We wanna see someone win $100,000!
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Season 3 of 'The Circle' Has Just Arrived on Netflix — When Was It Filmed?

A new team of ingenious scammers and chatting heavyweights are ready to demonstrate their finest skills and show the viewers of Netflix's The Circle how it's done. Starring Matthew Pappadia (going forward: Ashley), sister duo Ava Marie and Chanel Capra, and the likes, Season 3 of the reality TV show is bound to become a hit thanks to its titillating scenes capturing deceptive maneuvers and genuine conversations. So, when was Season 3 of The Circle filmed?
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Endeavour star Shaun Evans reveals Morse is ‘suffering’ in season eight - details

Endeavour is almost back on our screens, and Shaun Evans has revealed that Endeavour Morse will be going through a very difficult time - and has turned to alcohol to help. Speaking to ITV ahead of the show’s return, he said: “Violetta died at the end of the last series which was New Year’s Eve going into 1971. This new series begins two months later and Morse is suffering. When we pick Endeavour up in February 1971 he is drinking too much, not coming into work, phoning in sick quite a bit. That’s what we see over the course of the whole season.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Alert! The Circle Welcomes a New Group of Social Media Darlings For Season 3

The Circle returns today with eight new contestants, layered strategies, and never-before-seen twists. Also today: Doogie Howser gets a modern update with Disney+’s Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Wu-Tang: An American Saga returns for season two, and a new Vice special reflects on comedy after the 9/11 attacks. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Wednesday:
TV SeriesEsquire

The Circle Season 3 Has The Most Strategic Cast to Date

Seasons of Netflix's The Circle are starting to come about as often as seasons of the calendar year. After the first season exploded in January 2020, Netflix has released not one but two seasons of the social-media based reality show in 2021. While the second season might have boasted a familiar face from Too Hot to Handle, Season Three is fresh faces entirely. And this crew is playing the game more aggressively than any other season to date. And my God, there are a lot of players.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The Circle's Season 3 Twist Is The Show's Best Yet

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the first four epsiodes of The Circle Season 3. Ava and Chanel — known collectively as one player, Ava — are the first blocked from Season 3 of The Circle. Despite a unique strategy that sees Chanel, the older sister of the duo, acting as a manager of sorts for influencer Ava’s "brand," the pair failed to make it past the first round of Netflix’s social strategy reality competition. Like all players blocked, they get the chance to visit one of their fellow players.
TV SeriesMarie Claire

'The Circle' Season 3 Release Schedule

Five months after an engrossing second season, Netflix is gifting social media mavens and skeptics (and those of us who are a bit of both) with new episodes of The Circle. Season 3 of the reality competition premiered September 8, with the streamer dropping four episodes at once. The show is continuing to follow its hybrid binge/weekly release schedule, which gives viewers a chance to discuss the competition over the whole month of September.

