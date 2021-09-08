CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Hite Digital to be an Official Sponsor of San Diego’s Traffic & Conversions Conference

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital marketing franchise to sponsor second highest attended agency track. Hite Digital, the first of its kind digital marketing franchise, is the official sponsor of the VIP lounge for the Traffic & Conversions Conference. The event will take place at the San Diego Convention Center from September 13th through 15th. Guest speakers will include, Grammy-Nominated Artist, Snoop Dog, and Award-Winning Chef, Martha Stewart in addition to many more.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Snoop Dogg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Marketing#Marketing Services#Marketing Campaigns#Marketing Agency#Vip#Vizio#Advance Connected Tv#Omnichannel Advertising#Marketing Technology News#Martech#Churnzero Hite Digital#Founder#Ppc#Seo#Hite Digital#Business Intelligence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Fort Myers, FLmartechseries.com

Alta Resources Sees Strong Progress On Its Newest Building in Fort Myers

Alta Resources Corp., a global customer service outsourcing company supporting Fortune 500 companies, continues to make progress on its newest building being built in Fort Myers. In June, three-story walls were erected to reinforce the 97,600-square-foot building. When completed in February 2022, the new building will include state-of-the-art work spaces,...
Businessmartechseries.com

TaskUs Appoints Kelly Tuminelli To Board of Directors

TaskUs, a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, announced the appointment of Kelly Tuminelli, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TriNet, to its Board of Directors and Audit Committee. As the current CFO of TriNet , a professional...
Los Angeles, CAmartechseries.com

New Tradition Announces Long-Term Partnership with Bulletin Displays

New Tradition is excited to announce a long-term partnership with Bulletin Displays in Los Angeles, CA, to manage nine premium digital out-of-home advertising screens in South and East Los Angeles. New Tradition is excited to announce a long-term partnership with Bulletin Displays in Los Angeles, CA, to manage nine premium...
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Alon Rosenthal, CEO & Co-founder at WhizzCo

In an overly crowded digital content marketing space, the right content recommendation engines can play a big role in driving publisher and end user interests; Alon Rosenthal, CEO & Co-founder at WhizzCo discusses more:. ______. Hi Alon, welcome to MarTech Series; tell us more about WhizzCo and your role at...
Businessmartechseries.com

Digital Shadows Named as the ‘Top Performer’ in New Analyst Report Assessing Capabilities of 19 Digital Risk Protection Providers

Quadrant Solutions SPARK Matrix ranks Digital Shadows #1 for both ‘technology excellence’ and ‘customer impact’. Digital Shadows has been named as the ‘top performer’, ranking #1 in an analysis of 19 vendors in the digital risk protection (DRP) market in a new study carried out by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, a global advisory and consulting firm.
Businessmartechseries.com

Cal-Bay International Expands NFT Market Focus Including New Updated Website

Cal-Bay International, Inc announced the Company is expanding the focus in the NFT (Non-Fungible Token) market and establishing an NFT fund specifically for the purchase of unique digital assets. An NFT is a unique digital asset which is designed to represent the ownership of a virtual item or artwork. The fund will enable the opportunity of early investment within the development stage and undervalued NFT art. The fund will also include creating an incubation lab for NFT creators designed to properly develop and launch NFT’s via social channels, strategic marketing, partnering with the established platforms, identifying undervalued NFTs, and establishing a new genre to be the first to market in those new verticals.
San Diego, CAsduptownnews.com

Housing who’s who in San Diego

Although the Dunham Building, a very utilitarian edifice, has a somewhat uninspir-ing facade, it is associated with many of San Diego’s early “movers and shakers” in business and real estate. First, on November 9, 1869, Alonzo Horton, our founding father, sold to Mrs. Au-gusta B. Dunham, a widow and longtime...
Businessmartechseries.com

MetroNet Names Jerry Dow Chief Marketing Officer As Fiber-Optic Company Preps for Rapid Growth

MetroNet announced that Jerry Dow has joined the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber-optic provider as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Dow’s announcement is the latest in a series of advancements, including a recent major investment from KKR and the appointment of Dave Heimbach as President and Chief Operating Officer, aimed at boosting the company’s rapid growth into new markets.
Businessfloridanewswire.com

Lime Group, LLC to offer customized digital marketing services

FLORENCE, Ala., Sep 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As a result of continued growth and client success, Lime Group, LLC, will begin offering marketing services tailored to specific business’ needs and goals. In the past, Lime Group has offered a flat rate for access to all of their resources from website development and maintenance to social media management and print advertising. Thanks to feedback from clients and the expansion of services, the company will now be offering customized services so that everyone pays for what they need and no more.
Collegesmartechseries.com

Simplilearn And The Knowledge Innovation Center, Through Its Partnership With The University of Arizona Global Campus, Launch Professional Certificate in Digital Marketing

Simplilearn, the world’s number one online bootcamp for digital economy skills training, in collaboration with the Knowledge Innovation Center through its partnership with the University of Arizona Global Campus Forbes School of Business and Technology (UAGC), launched its Professional Certificate in Digital Marketing. The Knowledge Innovation Center, in collaboration with Simplilearn, provides learners the unique combined advantage of academic excellence from the University of Arizona Global Campus and Simplilearn’s award-winning curriculum to help learners master a set of fundamental and highly critical digital marketing skills. With over 100 hours of learning, requiring 4 to 5 hours weekly from the learners, the program is best suited for students or professionals looking to jump-start a career in digital marketing, especially in roles such as Digital Marketing Manager, SEO/PPC/Social-Media Manager, Content Marketing Manager, and Growth Hacker.
Marketingmartechseries.com

Napkyn Analytics to Speak at Measure Summit 2021

Napkyn Analytics Chief Executive Officer, Jim Cain, to present at MeasureSummit 2021, September 28, 2021 – October 1, 2021. Napkyn Analytics, a leader in enterprise analytics and a Google Premier Solution Partner for the Google Marketing Platform announced that Napkyn’s Chief Executive Officer, Jim Cain, has been invited to speak as part of Measure Summit 2021’s inaugural “Second Stage”.
Technologymartechseries.com

Dynamic Yield Celebrates Stella & Dot, StriVectin, LUISAVIAROMA, and Others in Inaugural 2021 Personalization Awards

Experience optimization platform honors leading brands and partners in its global network that are setting the gold standard for personalization. Dynamic Yield, the Experience Optimization platform, today announced the winners of its inaugural “2021 Personalization Awards,” celebrating the achievements of leading brands and partners in the company’s global network that are acting as trailblazers and goalposts for customer-centric organizations investing in the tailoring of digital experiences.
Businessmartechseries.com

ZenBusiness Named a “Best Company for Remote Workers” By Quartz

ZenBusiness makes Quartz’s inaugural list of the best medium-sized companies for remote employees. ZenBusiness, a one-stop business management platform with the mission to make starting, running, and growing a successful business simple and accessible, was named one of the “Best Companies for Remote Workers” by Quartz. The award recognizes companies embracing the future of work and those ahead of the curve in creating exceptional experiences for remote employees.
Businessmartechseries.com

Miami-based Streamlytics Continues Rapid Ascent, Reaching Half a Billion Data Points Processed

Streamlytics, the largest first-party data provider of African American cross-platform activity, today announces another major growth milestone as it crossed half a billion data points processed from the world’s largest platforms (Netflix, Apple, YouTube, Amazon and Hulu) — more than doubling its growth since crossing its last milestone of 250MM data points in late July 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy