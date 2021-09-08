Hite Digital to be an Official Sponsor of San Diego’s Traffic & Conversions Conference
Digital marketing franchise to sponsor second highest attended agency track. Hite Digital, the first of its kind digital marketing franchise, is the official sponsor of the VIP lounge for the Traffic & Conversions Conference. The event will take place at the San Diego Convention Center from September 13th through 15th. Guest speakers will include, Grammy-Nominated Artist, Snoop Dog, and Award-Winning Chef, Martha Stewart in addition to many more.martechseries.com
