NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — First, it was the flu shot every year. Then, thankfully, there was the COVID vaccine. Then there’s the shingles vaccine and the pneumonia shot. Now we hear that we may need a COVID booster or even a different COVID vaccine to cover new variants. But CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez says, what if we could combine those shots? Combining different vaccines isn’t all that new. Babies get MMR shots that intermingle measles, mumps and rubella. They also get DPT shots for diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus, while the annual flu shot is actually a mixture of four different strains of...