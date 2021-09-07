Parents' Back-to-School Guidebook [Video]

(BPT) - Back-to-school is here, and for a second year, the start of the school season is disrupting routine — especially our sleep routines. And now that kids are going back into the classroom and parents are returning to the office, a healthy bedtime routine is critical for families who need the extra brain power to stay focused throughout the day. Here to help families get their sleep back on track this year, Natrol®, the #1 drug-free sleep aid brand in America,^ is encouraging parents to prioritize the health and well-being of the entire family, starting with smart sleep choices for a productive next day. For more information visit natrol.com.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO