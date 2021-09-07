CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents' Back-to-School Guidebook [Video]

By Brandpoint (BPT)
Rappahannock News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Back to school is in full swing and if you are feeling overwhelmed, you are not alone! Nicole Feliciano of MomTrends Media is here to share tips and products to help you and your family get back on track this fall.

Reading Eagle

A Day in the Life: Here's how to keep meals local when heading back to school [Opinion]

For many Berks County households, this time of year is full of mixed emotions – it’s back to school time. Our house, and farm, is full of excitement because Cheese, our daughter Callie, is heading to kindergarten. Cheese, like her father, has an appreciation for routine. For the past two years, she’s enjoyed her preschool during the day and dance and farm chores at night. She spends her Saturdays being a farm kid with her dad while I go to market. We have home cooked meals most nights of the week, and enjoy our Saturday nights supporting our local watering holes with dine in or take-out.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WDEA AM 1370

EHS Class of 2022 Marches Into the Gym on the 1st Day of School [VIDEO]

Thanks to Ellsworth High School Teacher, Sarah Palmer who recorded this and sent it on to us! Ellsworth High School has some really great traditions! One that I absolutely love is during Senior Week when the graduating class goes back to their sending elementary schools in cap and gown and walk through the halls to applause from the elementary school students and staff! And then there's this one... On their last first day of high school!
ELLSWORTH, ME
Beaumont Enterprise

Parents are Preparing for Back-to-School with Smart Bedtime Routines [Video]

(BPT) - Back-to-school is here, and for a second year, the start of the school season is disrupting routine — especially our sleep routines. And now that kids are going back into the classroom and parents are returning to the office, a healthy bedtime routine is critical for families who need the extra brain power to stay focused throughout the day. Here to help families get their sleep back on track this year, Natrol®, the #1 drug-free sleep aid brand in America,^ is encouraging parents to prioritize the health and well-being of the entire family, starting with smart sleep choices for a productive next day. For more information visit natrol.com.
EDUCATION
seattlepi.com

Parents are Preparing for Back-to-School with Smart Bedtime Routines [Video]

EDUCATION
Connecticut Post

Parents are Preparing for Back-to-School with Smart Bedtime Routines [Video]

EDUCATION

