Parents' Back-to-School Guidebook [Video]

For many Berks County households, this time of year is full of mixed emotions – it’s back to school time. Our house, and farm, is full of excitement because Cheese, our daughter Callie, is heading to kindergarten. Cheese, like her father, has an appreciation for routine. For the past two years, she’s enjoyed her preschool during the day and dance and farm chores at night. She spends her Saturdays being a farm kid with her dad while I go to market. We have home cooked meals most nights of the week, and enjoy our Saturday nights supporting our local watering holes with dine in or take-out.
