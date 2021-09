Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he plans for a friendly during international week. However, he also wants his non-internationals to rest up. He explained, “You train. There might be a behind-closed-doors game again. It's time to give them some time off as well, the ones who don't go on internationals because most of them have done the whole pre-season so they've been working diligently and have been terrific.