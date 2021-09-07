CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Badr Hari: The Greatest Runner-Up in History

By Timothy Wheaton, Staff Writer
mmasucka.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince his K-1 debut at just age 21, Badr Hari was always destined for greatness. When Hari was still in his teens his trainer proclaimed him to be already the best kickboxer on the planet. The Moroccan-Dutch kickboxer exploded onto the scene as a cavalcade of violence and today holds knockouts over some of the greatest kickboxers who ever lived. In a different timeline, Hari would be the greatest kickboxer of all time, but instead, he’s the greatest runner-up in history.

