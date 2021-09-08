CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the Counties in the Savannah, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpXhRrs00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Savannah metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 46,342 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,143 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Savannah , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Savannah metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Bryan County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,502 infections in Bryan County, or 15,332 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Bryan County than they are across all of the Savannah area, however. There have been a total of 123 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Bryan County, compared to 170 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Savannah metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Bryan County, GA 15,332 5,502 123 44
2 Effingham County, GA 12,522 7,349 152 89
3 Chatham County, GA 11,667 33,491 180 516

